Trending: Priyanka Chopra's Stunning Pictures On Miami Beach

In many pictures, Priyanka is seen enjoying a ride on Adriana's back. But, where Priyanka whips her hair in the water is Internet's favourite.
Here are some pictures of Priyanka on beaches of Miami.
Priyanka, why so stunning?
Yesterday, she shared some pictures from Baywatch promotion diaries. Here they are.
The Dostana actress returned to India few weeks ago. Priyanka also stars in the television show Quantico, which is in its second season.
Priyanka Chopra, 34, stars as antagonist Victoria Leeds opposite Mitch Buchannon, played by Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson. Baywatch also stars Zac Efron as Matt Brody and actress Kelly Rohrbach as CJ Parker. It is based on popular television series of the Nineties of the same name, which was headlined by David Hasselhoff and Pamela Anderson.
Priyanka's debut Marathi film, as a producer, Ventilator, recently won three National Awards.