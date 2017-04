Vin Diesel Says He's Close To Dwayne Johnson In A 'Weird Way'

Actor Vin Diesel says that his 'feud' withseries co-star Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson has been blown out of proportion and that the two actors are actually close in a weird way, reports USA Today . "I don't think the world really realizes how close we are, in a weird way," says Diesel, who steered clear of the specifics of their disagreement. "I think some things may be blown out of proportion. I don't think that was his intention. I know he appreciates how much I work this franchise. In my house, he's Uncle Dwayne," Vin Diesel, star of upcoming film Fate Of The Furious , said.is the eighth film infranchise and the first without late actor Paul Walker, who died in an accident before he could complete filming the seventh film, which released in 2015.In March while presenting the film at the CinemaCon convention, Vin Diesel paid an emotional tribute to his late friend. Of his relationship with Dwayne Johnson, theactor told USA Today : "I protect everybody including Dwayne. I protected Dwayne more than he'll ever know. And it doesn't matter. He doesn't have to know. But he appreciates it. He knows it. Dwayne has only got one Vin in his life. Dwayne Johnson only has one big brother in this film world and that's me."Vin Diesel was last seen inco-starring Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone. He's awaiting the release ofwhich will hit the screens in April. Dwayne Johnson will also be seen inreleasing this May. The film co-stars Priyanka Chopra and Zac Efron.