Vin Diesel Says He's Close To Dwayne Johnson In A 'Weird Way'

Fate Of The Furious is the eighth film in Fast & Furious franchise and the first without late actor Paul Walker, who died in an accident before he could complete filming the seventh film Furious 7, which released in 2015.
In March while presenting the film at the CinemaCon convention, Vin Diesel paid an emotional tribute to his late friend. Of his relationship with Dwayne Johnson, the xXx: The Return Of Xander Cage actor told USA Today: "I protect everybody including Dwayne. I protected Dwayne more than he'll ever know. And it doesn't matter. He doesn't have to know. But he appreciates it. He knows it. Dwayne has only got one Vin in his life. Dwayne Johnson only has one big brother in this film world and that's me."
Vin Diesel was last seen in xXx: Return of Xander Cage co-starring Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone. He's awaiting the release of Fate Of The Furious which will hit the screens in April. Dwayne Johnson will also be seen in Baywatch releasing this May. The film co-stars Priyanka Chopra and Zac Efron.