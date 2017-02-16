Viral: Ashton Kutcher Says, 'I've Seen Things No One Should' In Speech On Human Slavery

Sharing an article on his speech, Ashton wrote on Twitter, "It's not just my job, it's my duty to the global community. Everyone has the right to pursue happiness."
Watch Ashton Kutcher's complete opening statement here:
Ashton, who co-founded international anti-human-trafficking organisation Thorn, also listed several solutions to end human trafficking through adaptable technology. In his speech, he said that while technology can be used to enable slavery, it can also be used to disable it.
Ashton Kutcher said that his company has found a tool called Spotlight which can investigate human trafficking. "It's working. In six months, with 25% of our users reporting, we've identified over 6,000 trafficking victims, 2,000 of which are minors," said Ashton.
He also added, "The right to pursue happiness is bestowed upon all of us and every citizen should make sure we help each other in it. But, the right to happiness is stripped for many, abused and taken by force for the momentary happiness of others." Ashton explained that his day job as a co-founder of the company is to build software to stop human trafficking and his other job is to parent two children. He said, "I take that job very seriously for it is my responsibility to give them all the rights to happiness."
Senator Bob Corker thanked Ashton Kutcher for the work he and his company Thorn have done to rescue survivors of trafficking. In a tweet, he wrote: "Thankful for Ashton Kutcher and the work @thorn is doing to rescue trafficking victims. It was great to have him on the Hill today."
