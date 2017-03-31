Advertisement
War For The Planet Of The Apes Trailer Is Darker Than Ever

War For The Planet Of The Apes Trailer: A determined and revengeful Woody Harrelson is the Colonel, who headlines the mission to bring the genetically modified ape down. Part of his motivational speech says: "There are times when it's necessary to abandon our humanity, to save humanity."

  | March 31, 2017 18:45 IST (New Delhi)
War For The Planet Of The Apes

War For The Planet Of The Apes Trailer: A still from the film

Highlights

  • War For The Planet Of The Apes is the third in the Apes series of films
  • It stars Woody Harrelson as Caesar's nemesis
  • The film is scheduled for July 14 this year
The trailer of War For The Planet Of The Apes is here and promises to be a darker version of the Ape movies released so far. Don't get Caesar, the leader of the apes, wrong if he fights the humans mercilessly. Caesar issues a disclaimer at the beginning: "I did not start this war. I fight only to protect apes." This was after his clan was discovered by the new troupe of "monkey killers." A determined and revengeful Woody Harrelson is the Colonel, who headlines the mission to bring the genetically modified ape down. Part of his motivational speech says: "There are times when it's necessary to abandon our humanity, to save humanity."

The trailer is a collage of disturbing visuals from the climactic apes vs humans doomsday. There are also glimpses of Caesar's army being taken hostage and then operating heavy military artillery to fight their enemies. Meanwhile, Caesar has a confrontation of sorts with the Colonel and says: "I offered you peace, I showed you mercy". But Colonel will fight to save his race: "You talk about mercy? No matter what you say, eventually you'd replace us. That's the law of nature."

War For The Planet Of The Apes is the third in the Planet Of The Apes series of films, the climactic setting for which has been prepped with Dawn Of The Planet Of The Apes and Rise Of The Planet Of The Apes. Directed by Matt Reeves, the film also stars Andy Serkis, Steve Zahn, Karin Konoval, Judy Greer, Terry Notary and Amiah Miller, who plays a young girl often seen in company of the apes.

Watch the trailer of the film here:
 


War For The Planet Of The Apes is scheduled for July 14 this year.
 

 

