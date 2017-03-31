War For The Planet Of The Apes Trailer Is Darker Than Ever

The trailer is a collage of disturbing visuals from the climactic apes vs humans doomsday. There are also glimpses of Caesar's army being taken hostage and then operating heavy military artillery to fight their enemies. Meanwhile, Caesar has a confrontation of sorts with the Colonel and says: "I offered you peace, I showed you mercy". But Colonel will fight to save his race: "You talk about mercy? No matter what you say, eventually you'd replace us. That's the law of nature."
War For The Planet Of The Apes is the third in the Planet Of The Apes series of films, the climactic setting for which has been prepped with Dawn Of The Planet Of The Apes and Rise Of The Planet Of The Apes. Directed by Matt Reeves, the film also stars Andy Serkis, Steve Zahn, Karin Konoval, Judy Greer, Terry Notary and Amiah Miller, who plays a young girl often seen in company of the apes.
Watch the trailer of the film here:
War For The Planet Of The Apes is scheduled for July 14 this year.