When And Where Are The 89th Academy Awards, Oscars 2017?

  | February 25, 2017 10:31 IST (New Delhi)
The big daddy of Hollywood Awards - the Oscars is just two days away. The award ceremony will be held in Los Angeles' Dolby Theatres on Sunday night and the crowd is getting excited. The Academy Awards honours the best artistes and their contribution to cinema. This year, at the 89th Academy Awards, Hollywood film La La Land is touted to make history. The film, starring Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone, has been nominated in 14 categories a feat achieved before by Titanic in the 70th edition of the award show in 1998. The Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio-film won 11 golden statues and tied with 1959's Ben Hur. However, analysts have predicted the La La Land will win 10 awards. But, more about that later.

Everything you want to know about Oscars 2017

Date

The 89th Academy Awards will be held on Sunday, February 26 in Los Angeles which is Monday (February 27) morning in India

Time

Oscar 2017 award ceremony will begin from 8:30 pm EST and the red carpet coverage will begin at 5:30 pm EST. Therefore, in India, viewers can watch the award ceremony live from 7 am and red carpet starts at 4 am.

Venue

The 89th Academy Awards will be hosted in the Dolby Theatre, Los Angeles. The award ceremony will be streamed live on their official site here

The Host

This year talk show host Jimmy Kimmel will host the Oscars ceremony. This will be Jimmy Kimmel's first time as Oscars host, however he has hosted award shows like the Emmys and American Music Awards in the past.

A few days back, Jimmy Kimmel told Hollywood Reporter that his Oscar speech will depend on how US President Donald Trump spends the coming week at the White House. Of late, the speeches at award shows have attacked POTUS' methods and the Oscars may not be any different.

The List Of Nominees

Best Picture

La La Land
Arrival
Lion
Hidden Figures
Hacksaw Ridge
Fences
Hell Or High Water
Manchester By The Sea
Moonlight

Best Director

Dennis Villeneuve, Arrival
Mel Gibson, Hacksaw Ridge
Damien Chazelle, La La Land
Kenneth Lonergan, Manchester By The Sea
Barry Jenkins, Moonlight

Best Actress

Emma Stone, La La Land
Natalie Portman, Jackie
Amy Adams, Arrival
Meryl Streep, Florence Foster Jenkins
Isabelle Huppert, Elle

Best Actor

Ryan Gosling, La La Land
Casey Affleck, Manchester By The Sea
Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge
Viggo Mortensen, Captain Fantastic
Denzel Washington, Fences

Supporting Actor

Dev Patel, Lion
Jeff Bridges, Hell Or High Water
Mahershala Ali, Moonlight
Lucas Hedges, Manchester By The Sea
Michael Shannon, Nocturnal Animals

Supporting Actress

Viola Davis, Fences
Naomie Harris, Moonlight
Nicole Kidman, Lion
Octavia Spencer, Hidden Figures
Michelle Williams, Manchester By The Sea

Foreign Language Film

Land Of Mine
A Man Called Ove
The Salesman
Tanna
Tori Erdmann

Animated Feature

Kubo and the Two Strings
Moana
My Life as a Zucchini
The Red Turtle
Zootopia

Film Editing

Arrival
Hacksaw Ridge
Hell or High Water
La La Land
Moonlight

Production Design

Arrival
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
Hail Caesar!
La La Land
Passengers

Adapted Screenplay

Arrival
Fences
Hidden Figures
Lion
Moonlight

Original Screenplay

Hell or High Water
La La Land
The Lobster
Manchester by the Sea
20th Century Women

Original Score

Jackie
La La Land
Lion
Moonlight
Passengers

Original Song

Audition from La La Land
Can't Stop the Feeling from Trolls
City of Stars from La La Land
Empty Chair from Jim: The James Foley Story
How Far I'll Go from Moana

Visual Effects

Deepwater Horizon
Doctor Strange
The Jungle Book
Kubo
Star Wars: The Rogue One

Cinematography

Bradford Young, Arrival
Linus Sandgren, La La Land
Greig Fraser, Lion
James Laxton, Moonlight
Rodrigo Prieto, Silence

Documentary Short Subject

Dan Krauss, Extremis
Daphine Matziaraki, 4.1 Miles
Kahane Cooperman and Raphaela Neihausen, Joe's Violin
Marcel Mettlesiefen and Stephen Ellis, Watani: My Homeland
Orlando Von Einsiedel and Joanna Natasegara, The White Helmets

Documentary Feature

Gianfranco Rosi and Donatella Palermo, Fire At Sea
Raul Peck, Remi Grellety and Herbert Peck, I Am Not Your Negro
Robert Ross Williams and Julie Goldman, Life, Animated
Ezra Edelman and Caroline Waterlow, OJ Made in America
Ava Duvernay, Spencer Averick And Howard Barish, 13th

Costume Design

Allied
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
Florence Foster Jenkins
Jackie
La La Land

Sound Editing

Arrival
Deep Water Horizon
Hacksaw Ridge
La La Land
Sully

Sound Mixing

Arrival
Hacksaw Ridge
La La Land
Star Wars: The Rogue One
13 Hours

Makeup & Hairstyling

A Man Called Ove
Star Trek Beyond
Suicide Squad

Live Action Short Subject

Enenemis Interieurs
La Femme et le TGV
Silent Nights
Sing
Timecode

Animated Short Film

Blind Vaysha
Borrowed Time
Pear Cider and Cigarettes
Pearl
Piper

Highlights

  • La La Land is expected to win in at least 10 categories
  • Meryl Streep got her 20th nomination this year
  • Oscars 2017 will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel
 

