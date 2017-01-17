xXx: The Return Of Xander Cage Box Office Collections: Deepika Padukone And Vin Diesel's Film Is A 'Flop'

Vin, 49, and Deepika, 31, promoted xXx: The Return Of Xander Cage on a large scale in India last week. Both the actors and director DJ Caruso received a Bollywood-style reception at the Mumbai airport. DJ Caruso called it, the 'greatest welcome ever,' in a tweet. The film's premiere was attended by some of the A-listers of Bollywood, including Deepika's boyfriend Ranveer Singh and her Padmavati co-star Shahid Kapoor.
Director DJ Caruso told The Hollywood Reporter that Deepika had originally auditioned for one of the Fast And Furious films, but she couldn't be part of that project due to scheduling issues. Additional cast of xXx 3 includes Ruby Rose, Samuel L Jackson, Nina Dobrev and Tony Jaa. The film will release globally this week.
Back home, Deepika Padukone, who was last seen in 2015's Bajirao Mastani, is currently working for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmavati along with Ranveer and Shahid.