xXx: The Return Of Xander Cage Box Office Collections: Deepika Padukone And Vin Diesel's Film Is A 'Flop'

xXx: The Return Of Xander Cage features Vin Diesel as the eponymous Xander Cage while Deepika plays Serena Unger

  | January 17, 2017 22:54 IST (New Delhi)
Xxx - The Return Of Xander Cage

xXx: The Return Of Xander Cage released in India on Saturday

Deepika Padukone's Hollywood debut xXx: The Return Of Xander Cage doesn't seem to have entertain the audiences' as her Bollywood films do. The film released in India on January 14 and has so far managed to make about Rs 18 crores, reports Box Office India. xXx 3 on the opening day collected Rs 7 crore and made a gross amount of Rs 17.25 crore in the weekend. Box Office India report said that the film has flopped at the Indian box office. xXx 3 couldn't make business on Monday. xXx 3 also stars Vin Diesel, who returns as the eponymous Xander Cage while Deepika plays Serena Unger. The DJ Caruso-directed film released in India a week ahead of anywhere else.

Vin, 49, and Deepika, 31, promoted xXx: The Return Of Xander Cage on a large scale in India last week. Both the actors and director DJ Caruso received a Bollywood-style reception at the Mumbai airport. DJ Caruso called it, the 'greatest welcome ever,' in a tweet. The film's premiere was attended by some of the A-listers of Bollywood, including Deepika's boyfriend Ranveer Singh and her Padmavati co-star Shahid Kapoor.

Director DJ Caruso told The Hollywood Reporter that Deepika had originally auditioned for one of the Fast And Furious films, but she couldn't be part of that project due to scheduling issues. Additional cast of xXx 3 includes Ruby Rose, Samuel L Jackson, Nina Dobrev and Tony Jaa. The film will release globally this week.

Back home, Deepika Padukone, who was last seen in 2015's Bajirao Mastani, is currently working for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmavati along with Ranveer and Shahid.
 

