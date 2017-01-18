xXx: The Return Of Xander Cage Box Office Collection - Deepika Padukone's Film Continues To Fall

If it's any comfort, xXx 3 is this week's best performer of the films that released last weekend, doing far better business than either OK Jaanu or Haraamkhor. Box Office India predicts that the film will end the week with a total earning of Rs 23.5 crore. It will also have half a week at the box office before big bang Wednesday, when Shah Rukh Khan's Raees and Hrithik Roshan's Kaabil release together on January 25.
Deepika Padukone, who was in Mumbai promoting xXx: The Return Of Xander Cage with Vin Diesel last week, appeared on The Ellen Show to speak about her film. She told host Ellen DeGeneres that she and Vin "have this amazing chemistry and we live together and we have this amazing babies...but it's all in my head."
xXx: The Return Of Xander Cage, third in the xXx series of films, is directed by DJ Caruso and also stars Nina Dobrev, Ruby Rose and Samuel L Jackson. It releases worldwide tomorrow and whether or not it endears itself to international audiences remains to be seen.