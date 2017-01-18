Advertisement
xXx: The Return Of Xander Cage Box Office Collection - Deepika Padukone's Film Continues To Fall

xXx: 3: Deepika's film, co-starring Vin Diesel, did its best business on Saturday and Sunday

  | January 18, 2017 21:03 IST (New Delhi)
Deepika

xXx: The Return Of Xander Cage is Deepika's Hollywood debut

Deepika Padukone's Hollywood debut xXx: The Return Of Xander Cage is about to release in USA and elsewhere but in India, where it opened last Saturday, the film's box office totals are slip sliding away. Box Office India reports xXx 3's earnings so far as Rs 20 crore, adding up the earnings of five days. Strictly speaking, it should be 4.5 days, accounting for Friday's paid previews. The film, co-starring Vin Diesel, did its best business on Saturday and Sunday, with ticket sales dipping on the weekdays. Box Office India places the day-wise break-up as: Rs 2 crores on Friday, Rs 7 crore on Saturday, Rs 6.25 crore on Sunday, Rs 2.5 crore on Monday and Rs 2.25 crore on Tuesday.

If it's any comfort, xXx 3 is this week's best performer of the films that released last weekend, doing far better business than either OK Jaanu or Haraamkhor. Box Office India predicts that the film will end the week with a total earning of Rs 23.5 crore. It will also have half a week at the box office before big bang Wednesday, when Shah Rukh Khan's Raees and Hrithik Roshan's Kaabil release together on January 25.

Deepika Padukone, who was in Mumbai promoting xXx: The Return Of Xander Cage with Vin Diesel last week, appeared on The Ellen Show to speak about her film. She told host Ellen DeGeneres that she and Vin "have this amazing chemistry and we live together and we have this amazing babies...but it's all in my head."

xXx: The Return Of Xander Cage, third in the xXx series of films, is directed by DJ Caruso and also stars Nina Dobrev, Ruby Rose and Samuel L Jackson. It releases worldwide tomorrow and whether or not it endears itself to international audiences remains to be seen.
 

