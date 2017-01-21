xXx: The Return Of Xander Cage Done. Deepika Padukone Wants To Work With Ryan Gosling Next

When asked about the award-winning musical, Deepika said: "There's so much of that movie that works: the acting, the honesty, the songs. It's one of those classic love stories that is told in such an interesting manner visually," reported news agency PTI.
Of the La La Land star, Deepika said: "He's absolutely brilliant and he's definitely someone I want to work with." Ryan Gosling, are you hearing? Because we can't keep calm at the prospect of such a collaboration.
Meanwhile, Deepika is redefining red carpet fashion at every step. She set the red carpet on fire and the flash bulbs popping when she arrived for the premiere of xXx: The Return Of Xander Cage in Los Angeles January 19. Deepika turned heads in a custom made Ralph and Russo gown accessorised with studded earring from the studio of Lisa Eisner.
Deepika also made several debuts on American TV shows - she appeared on The Ellen Show and chatted up with James Corden on his The Late Late Show. Deepika made many a revelations talking about her crush on Vin Diesel on The Ellen Show while she made James Corden groove to the steps of Lungi Dance. Here are glimpses from both the shows:
Deepika is expected to be back on the sets of Padmavati after finishing up xXx 3 duties. She features in the titular role in the Sanjay Leela Bhansali-directed period drama, also starring actors Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor.