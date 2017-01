xXx: The Return Of Xander Cage Done. Deepika Padukone Wants To Work With Ryan Gosling Next

You incredible incredible woman !!!!!!!! HERES TO ALL THE LOVE AND LUCK ON YOUR BIG NIGHT @deepikapadukone at the XXX LA PREMIER wearing a custom made @ralphandrusso fabulous earring @lisaeisnerjewelry @teamsaltzman makeup by the super talented @hungvanngo hair by the fabulousssss @cwoodhair ##shinebright A photo posted by Shaleena (@shaleenanathani) on Jan 19, 2017 at 8:22pm PST

Deepika Padukone just made her Hollywood debut with opposite Vin Diesel , and trust us when we say - this is just the beginning. After having confessed about her apparent crush onco-star Vin, the 31-year-old actress has already another Hollywood star, who she wants to be in a movie with, in mind. Well, Deepika wants to work withstar Ryan Gosling, reported PTI citing an interview to usatoday . Talking about Ryan Gosling, Deepika said: "He's absolutely brilliant." Earlier this week, Deepika made this potentially viral confession about Vin: " We have amazing babies, but in my head ." Deepika's xXx 3 premiered in India on January 14 and hit screens everywhere else on January 19. Deepika has been busy with promotional duties for her film whereas Mr Gosling was busy celebrating his Best Actor win at the Golden Globes, courtesy. Emma Stone is Mr Gosling's co-star inWhen asked about the award-winning musical, Deepika said: "There's so much of that movie that works: the acting, the honesty, the songs. It's one of those classic love stories that is told in such an interesting manner visually," reported news agency PTI.Of thestar, Deepika said: "He's absolutely brilliant and he's definitely someone I want to work with." Ryan Gosling, are you hearing? Because we can't keep calm at the prospect of such a collaboration.Meanwhile, Deepika is redefining red carpet fashion at every step. She set the red carpet on fire and the flash bulbs popping when she arrived for the premiere ofin Los Angeles January 19. Deepika turned heads in a custom made Ralph and Russo gown accessorised with studded earring from the studio of Lisa Eisner.Deepika also made several debuts on American TV shows - she appeared on The Ellen Show and chatted up with James Corden on his The Late Late Show . Deepika made many a revelations talking about her crush on Vin Diesel onwhile she made James Corden groove to the steps of. Here are glimpses from both the shows:Video: Watch Deepika Padukone and James Corden doVideo: Watch Deepika Padukone onDeepika is expected to be back on the sets ofafter finishing up xXx 3 duties. She features in the titular role in the Sanjay Leela Bhansali-directed period drama, also starring actors Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor.