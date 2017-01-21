Advertisement
xXx: The Return Of Xander Cage Done. Deepika Padukone Wants To Work With Ryan Gosling Next

Of La La Land star Ryan Gosling, Deepika said: "He's absolutely brilliant and he's definitely someone I want to work with"

  | January 21, 2017 10:25 IST (New Delhi)
Ryan Gosling

Deepika Padukone says: "He's absolutely brilliant" (Courtesy: AFP)

Deepika Padukone just made her Hollywood debut with opposite Vin Diesel, and trust us when we say - this is just the beginning. After having confessed about her apparent crush on xXx 3 co-star Vin, the 31-year-old actress has already another Hollywood star, who she wants to be in a movie with, in mind. Well, Deepika wants to work with La La Land star Ryan Gosling, reported PTI citing an interview to usatoday. Talking about Ryan Gosling, Deepika said: "He's absolutely brilliant." Earlier this week, Deepika made this potentially viral confession about Vin: "We have amazing babies, but in my head." Deepika's xXx 3 premiered in India on January 14 and hit screens everywhere else on January 19. Deepika has been busy with promotional duties for her film whereas Mr Gosling was busy celebrating his Best Actor win at the Golden Globes, courtesy La La Land. Emma Stone is Mr Gosling's co-star in La La Land.

When asked about the award-winning musical, Deepika said: "There's so much of that movie that works: the acting, the honesty, the songs. It's one of those classic love stories that is told in such an interesting manner visually," reported news agency PTI.

Of the La La Land star, Deepika said: "He's absolutely brilliant and he's definitely someone I want to work with." Ryan Gosling, are you hearing? Because we can't keep calm at the prospect of such a collaboration.

Meanwhile, Deepika is redefining red carpet fashion at every step. She set the red carpet on fire and the flash bulbs popping when she arrived for the premiere of xXx: The Return Of Xander Cage in Los Angeles January 19. Deepika turned heads in a custom made Ralph and Russo gown accessorised with studded earring from the studio of Lisa Eisner.
 


Deepika also made several debuts on American TV shows - she appeared on The Ellen Show and chatted up with James Corden on his The Late Late Show. Deepika made many a revelations talking about her crush on Vin Diesel on The Ellen Show while she made James Corden groove to the steps of Lungi Dance. Here are glimpses from both the shows:

Video: Watch Deepika Padukone and James Corden do The Lungi Dance
 


Video: Watch Deepika Padukone on The Ellen Show
 


Deepika is expected to be back on the sets of Padmavati after finishing up xXx 3 duties. She features in the titular role in the Sanjay Leela Bhansali-directed period drama, also starring actors Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor.
 

