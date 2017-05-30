Abhijeet Bhattacharya's New Twitter Account Has Also Been Suspended

Abhijeet Bhattacharya was suspended from Twitter on May 23 for offensive tweets addressing certain female users, after which he re-joined the micro-blogging site on Monday with the moniker '@singerabhijeet.' However, when searching for Abhijeet's new account, Twitter's response confirms the suspension of his new profile. "This account has been suspended," reads the feedback.
After the suspension of his verified account last week, Mr Bhattacharya accused author Arundhati Roy, who actor-politician Paresh Rawal tweeted about, of also playing part in the suspension of his account. "All Arundhati and JNU group behind this after Paresh Rawal and I tweeted against Arundhati for her anti-India stand," the singer told PTI.
Singer Sonu Nigam also quit Twitter in support of Mr Bhattacharya a day after his account was suspended. Sonu Nigam said his move is also to protest against the lack of freedom of speech. This was followed by filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma quitting Twitter on Saturday, who is now only active on Instagram.
Abhijeet Bhattacharya is best known for singing chart-busters featuring actors like Shah Rukh Khan, Saif Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar. Main Koi Aisa Geet Gaoon , Waada Raha Sanam and Suno Na Suno Na are some of his most popular songs.