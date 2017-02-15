Adele And Beyonce To Collaborate Soon. Can't Keep Calm

The source also said that the collaboration will be a big hit, reported Radar Online. "They're still talking about what they want to do. But this is going to be one of the biggest duets of all time. These two getting together will set the music business on fire," the source told Radar Online.
The Rolling In The Deep singer was also seen expressing her immense love and respect for the 35-year-old singer during her acceptance speech at the Grammys after she won Album Of The Year Grammy. Notably, Adele left behind Beyonce, who was nominated for the same category for her recent album Lemonade. In her emotional speech, Adele claimed that the award should have belonged to Beyonce as her nominated album was so well-thought, inspiring and monumental. "I can't possibly accept this award. And I'm very humbled and I'm very grateful and gracious. But my artist of my life is Beyonce. And this album to me, the Lemonade album, is just so monumental. Beyonce, it's so monumental," Adele said.
Meanwhile, Beyonce won two Grammy Awards this year and also made her baby bump debut at the awards gala.