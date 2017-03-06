Adele Tells Brisbane Concert Crowd That She's 'Married Now'

"That feeling when you first fall for someone is the best feeling on earth," Adele said during the concert. Adding, "And I am addicted to that feeling. Obviously, I can't go through with those feelings because I'm married now," she added, to a smattering of cheers.
Watch Adele's Brisbane concert:
AFP reported that her fans at last month's Grammy Awards had heard Adele thanking "my husband and my son -- you're the only reason I do it." With the latest Grammys, she became the first artist to win all three most-coveted awards -- for album, record and song -- in two different years. The British popstar swept the Grammys with five wins - Album, Record and Song of the Year, Best Pop Solo Performance and Best Pop Vocal Album for her song Hello and album 25.
(With AFP inputs)