Adnan Sami Thanks You For Good Wishes After Birth Of Daughter, Medina Sami Khan

Roya & I are deeply touched by d love & blessings all of u r showering on our beloved daughter Medina Sami Khan.? Adnan Sami (@AdnanSamiLive) May 10, 2017
Adnan Sami, who has been married to Roya Faryabi for seven years, shared the news of their first child on Twitter late Tuesday night. He wrote: "Roya and I have been blessed with an angelic baby girl. We've named her Medina Sami Khan. Prayed for a daughter. Over Joyed! #daddyslittlegirl."
Roya & I hv bin blessed wt an angelic baby girl. We'v named her Medina Sami Khan. Prayed for a daughter. Over Joyed!#daddyslittlegirl? Adnan Sami (@AdnanSamiLive) May 9, 2017
"Medina is the most incredible thing that's happened to us. Both Roya and I always wanted a daughter and she is already my lucky charm. I have found a new inspiration for my music through her and she is going to be the center of my world. Both mother and child are healthy and are doing fine," mid-day quoted Adnan Sami as saying.
Adnan Sami was first married to actress Zeba Bakhtiar, with whom he has a son named Azaan Sami Khan. The couple got divorced after three years. In 2001, Adnan married Dubai-based Arab Sabah Galadari. They got divorced a year-and-a-half later and remarried in 2006, only to get divorce again in 2009.
Adnan Sami was the playback singer for the track Bhar li MeriDo Jho from the 2015 movie Bajrangi Bhaijaan. He is also known for his songs - Sweeta from Kill Dil, Noor E Khuda from My Name Is Khan and Mera Jahan from Taare Zameen Par.