Adnan Sami Was Horribly Trolled For Having Been 'Fat And Ugly' Once

A beautiful moment many moons ago & plenty of kilos ago (!) with @SrBachchan ji. pic.twitter.com/ZrjHGW6PqC? Adnan Sami (@AdnanSamiLive) April 22, 2017
He followed it up with retweets of posts about obesity from the official Twitter account of the office of Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis. These were roundly ignored by trolls who described Adnan Sami's former self as a 'bloated egg' and 'fat and ugly,' and joked about him eating at McDonalds. A troll also took a jibe at Mr Sami's nationality, quipping venomously that Pakistan had risen two places in the health index - Adnan Sami was Pakistani until January 2016, when he became an Indian citizen.
Mr Sami mostly ignored the trolls, except for a couple to whom he responded:
Indeed, I ws a bloated egg (!) bt I cud diet which I did... U on d other hand r Ugly inside out & hv no solution(!!) https://t.co/YEogSAEzUg? Adnan Sami (@AdnanSamiLive) April 23, 2017
He also acknowledged tweets praising his talent over his appearance.
Adnan Sami, whose discography includes singing playback for films such as Saathiya and Bajrangi Bhaijaan, also commented on the controversy over his colleague Sonu Nigam's tweets about loudspeakers used to broadcast the azaan or call to prayer. "I have mostly stayed abroad. I don't know exactly what Sonu Nigam has said. I know Sonu very well. He's a good and old friend of mine. He has a good heart. I believe that Sonu will never do anything to hurt the sentiment of others. But, like I said before, I don't know what exactly he's said. I want to see it with my own eyes first," Mr Sami said at Mumbai airport on Monday, reported news agency ANI.