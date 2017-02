Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan Needed Some Tamma Tamma Help. Madhuri Dixit To The Rescue

Actors Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan were in a spot of trouble while rehearsing their moves for a song sequence in the their upcoming film Badrinath Ki Dulhania . Luckily for them, they had expert help.contains a remix (yet another remix!) of the songfrom 1990 film, starring Madhuri Dixit and Sanjay Dutt. As video tweeted by Alia indicates, Badrinath and hiswere having trouble mastering the fancy footwork the choreography involves. Enter Madhuri Dixit herself, she of the original- probably drafted in byproducer Karan Johar who co-judgedwith her. With Madhuri to show them how, Alia and Varun danced to conquer - though it does look like the moves came easier to Varun (sorry, Alia). That's no reason to ask Madhuri to rate the younger actress' prowess out of 10 - bad Varun Here's how it went down:Madhuri Dixit's response to this dance SOS was, of course, a neat bit of PR but it's true that themoves are quite intricate and requires skills. The six-and-a-half minute sequence posed no challenges for Madhuri, an accomplished dancer, but Sanjay Dutt was utterly defeated. Bollywood lore has it that despite Sanjay Dutt practicing the routine for a month, Javed Jaffrey had to double for him in some bits, notably the part they dance Michael Jackson-style using chairs as props. Choreographer Saroj Khan has revealed that the song took some 40-odd takes to film.Watch the original, directed by Shashank Khaitan, is a sequel to 2014's, also starring Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan. It releases on March 10.