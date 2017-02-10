Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan Needed Some Tamma Tamma Help. Madhuri Dixit To The Rescue

Here's how it went down:
How to do this tamma step????? Thank you @MadhuriDixit for saving the day @Varun_dvn#TammaTammaAgainpic.twitter.com/1dTdPBDVaK? Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) February 10, 2017
Madhuri Dixit's response to this dance SOS was, of course, a neat bit of PR but it's true that the Tamma Tamma Loge moves are quite intricate and requires skills. The six-and-a-half minute sequence posed no challenges for Madhuri, an accomplished dancer, but Sanjay Dutt was utterly defeated. Bollywood lore has it that despite Sanjay Dutt practicing the routine for a month, Javed Jaffrey had to double for him in some bits, notably the part they dance Michael Jackson-style using chairs as props. Choreographer Saroj Khan has revealed that the song took some 40-odd takes to film.
Watch the original Tamma Tamma Loge:
Badrinath Ki Dulhania, directed by Shashank Khaitan, is a sequel to 2014's Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, also starring Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan. It releases on March 10.