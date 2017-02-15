Anushka Sharma, Diljit Dosanjh Tease First Phillauri Song. Seen Yet?

Diljit Dosanjh also joined the actress in sharing the teaser. The actor hummed "Dum Dum Ishqaye Gunjata, Baje Dil Ek Tara Naal Ni" from the song and mentioned that the song is all set to release tomorrow and will be the first song of his upcoming romantic-comedy film Phillauri.
Phillauri is a romantic-comedy movie starring Anushka Sharma and Diljit Dosanjh. The movie under Anushka's second project as a producer and is set to hit the theatres on March 24. The film's first official poster was released on February 3, 2017. Notably, this will be the second time when Anushka and Diljit will share screen space after Udta Punjab.
Anushka's fans and followers have high hopes with the upcoming release as the actress' first production NH10 was highly acclaimed by critics and won awards as well. Post the release of Phillauri, Anushka will start filming Imtiaz Ali's next film Rehnuma with Shah Rukh Khan.