Anushka Sharma, Diljit Dosanjh Tease First Phillauri Song. Seen Yet?

The first Sufi love song of this year #DumDum from #Phillauri will be out tom. Can't wait for you to see it. @officialcsfilms @foxstarhindi @diljitdosanjh A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on Feb 15, 2017 at 3:11am PST

2017's first Sufi love song, #DumDum from #Phillauri will be out tom. Swaad Poora Feelingan LOVE JUICE Romantic GalBaat I Know Tusi Kehna Sahiba Kion Ni Release Kita Tan Bhai Bollywood Wale Ne...Meri Ghatt Chaldi Aa Par Eni Guaranty Aa Gana Eh V Siraa A post shared by Diljit Dosanjh (@diljitdosanjh) on Feb 15, 2017 at 3:06am PST

actress Anushka Sharma posted a small musical teaser of song, the first song from her upcoming film Phillauri on social media. Teasing her fans, she offered a sneak peek of the new song from, her film opposite Punjabi actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh . The teaser of the songbegins with "Dum Dum udti hai dua, sou pankh laga tere naam k....mera dil phakira ho gaya, chal diya wo tere dham pe." The 28-years-old actress introduced the song and said that she hopes everyone likes it the same way as her. The actress mentioned in the caption of the post that this will be a sufi love song of the movie.Diljit Dosanjh also joined the actress in sharing the teaser. The actor hummed "Dum Dum Ishqaye Gunjata, Baje Dil Ek Tara Naal Ni" from the song and mentioned that the song is all set to release tomorrow and will be the first song of his upcoming romantic-comedy filmis a romantic-comedy movie starring Anushka Sharma and Diljit Dosanjh. The movie under Anushka's second project as a producer and is set to hit the theatres on March 24. The film's first official poster was released on February 3, 2017. Notably, this will be the second time when Anushka and Diljit will share screen space afterAnushka's fans and followers have high hopes with the upcoming release as the actress' first productionwas highly acclaimed by critics and won awards as well. Post the release of, Anushka will start filming Imtiaz Ali's next film Rehnuma with Shah Rukh Khan.