Badrinath Ki Dulhania: Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan Bring Back The Holi Spirit

The trailer of the film was released last week. In the three minute-long video, we saw Badri leaving no stone unturned in winning over his lady love Vaidehi. Badrinath Ki Dulhania is a sequel to Alia and Varun's 2014 film Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania. The film was modelled on Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol's Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. The trailer also featured the hit song Tamma Tamma Loge from Madhuri Dixit's 1989 film Thanedaar.
During the trailer launch of Badrinath Ki Dulhania, Varun Dhawan said that he feels his co-star Alia Bhatt would be a good bahu.
Alia, 23, and Varun, 29, debuted in 2012 with Karan Johar's Student Of The Year. This is the third time that the actors are sharing screen space. Alia and Varun's other castmates in Badrinath Ki Dulhaniaare Gauhar Khan, Mohit Marwah, Shweta Basu Prasad, Girish Karnad and Anupama Kumar. Directed by Shashank Khaitan and produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions,