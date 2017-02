Badrinath Ki Dulhania: Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan Bring Back The Holi Spirit

Badrinath Ki Dulhania will hit the screens on March 10.

The first song of Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan's upcoming film Badrinath Ki Dulhania is out and we bet Badri and hiswill force you to put your dancing shoes on. The song is a remixed version ofand is composed by Tanishk Bagchi.is definitely the Holi anthem of this season. Alia, who plays Vaidehi Jha in the film is seen wearing a yellowand pink ensemble and Varun, who features as Badrinath Bansal shows his abs.has been sung by Dev Negi, Neha Kakkar, Monali Thakur and Ikka.The trailer of the film was released last week. In the three minute-long video, we saw Badri leaving no stone unturned in winning over his lady love Vaidehi. Badrinath Ki Dulhania is a sequel to Alia and Varun's 2014 film Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania . The film was modelled on Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol's. The trailer also featured the hit songfrom Madhuri Dixit's 1989 filmDuring the trailer launch ofAlia, 23, and Varun, 29, debuted in 2012 with Karan Johar's. This is the third time that the actors are sharing screen space. Alia and Varun's other castmates inare Gauhar Khan, Mohit Marwah, Shweta Basu Prasad, Girish Karnad and Anupama Kumar. Directed by Shashank Khaitan and produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions,