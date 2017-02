Badrinath Ki Dulhania: Varun And Alia Bhatt's New Song Aashiq Surender Hua Is All About Fun

After groovy songs likeand title track of, the makers of the film have released the fourth song from their upcoming film. The song titledwill make you want to put on your dancing shoes. Thenumber from the film has been sung by Shreya Ghoshal and Amaal Mallik. In the song, Varun shows his dancing talent and Alia Bhatt is seen beaming with confidence as they match their steps. Badrinath Ki Dulhania is set to release in theatres on March 10. The film has been directed by Shashank Khaitan and is produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.is the second installment of a franchise that began with 2014 moviealso featuring Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt in lead roles Theactress and theactor had made their Bollywood debut together with Karan Johar's film(2012). This is the third time they will be seen sharing the screen space.Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt also recently appeared in Karan Johar's chat showto promote their upcoming film Theactress has joined Ayan Mukerji's next project titledopposite Ranbir Kapoor. The 23-year-old actress will also be seen romancing Ranveer Singh in Zoya Akhtar'sMeanwhile, Varun has started shoot for, directed by his father David Dhawan. The movie is a sequel to 1997 filmstarring Salman Khan and Karisma Kapoor.