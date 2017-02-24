Badrinath Ki Dulhania: Varun And Alia Bhatt's New Song Aashiq Surender Hua Is All About Fun

Check out Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt groove to the new song Aashiq Surender Hua:
Badrinath Ki Dulhania is the second installment of a franchise that began with 2014 movie Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania also featuring Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt in lead roles.
The Dear Zindagi actress and the Badlapur actor had made their Bollywood debut together with Karan Johar's film Student of the Year(2012). This is the third time they will be seen sharing the screen space.
Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt also recently appeared in Karan Johar's chat show Koffee With Karan to promote their upcoming film.
The Kapoor & Sons actress has joined Ayan Mukerji's next project titled Dragon opposite Ranbir Kapoor. The 23-year-old actress will also be seen romancing Ranveer Singh in Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy
Meanwhile, Varun has started shoot for Judwaa 2, directed by his father David Dhawan. The movie is a sequel to 1997 film Judwaa starring Salman Khan and Karisma Kapoor.