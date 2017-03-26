Badshah And Jubin Nautiyal's Rendition Of A Pahadi Song Is Taking Over The Internet

Jubin, who hails from Dehradun, shared his joy of reprising a famous Pahadi song with his fans.
Sound from my home...love for my people. @Its_Badshah thank you brother for loving this song. This means a lot to me https://t.co/zVsK5k3hMG? Jubin Nautiyal (@JubinNautiyal) March 23, 2017
The Kala Chashma rapper also thanked his fellow-singer Jubin for letting him be a part of the song.
Thank you for letting me make O SATHI a part of my set bro. Its time we officially release it https://t.co/CHD5Uoagie? BADSHAH (@Its_Badshah) March 25, 2017
Four months ago, Badshah went live on Facebook sharing a sneak peek from the sets of the show while recording it and announced his collaboration with Jubin.
Jubin, who was awarded with Upcoming Male Vocalist 2016 at 8th Mirchi Music Awards for Bajrangi Bhaijaan's Zindagi Kuch Toh Bata, was quoted by Radio Music as saying: "The song took only 20-30 minutes to structure and it all went so smooth. The director of MTV Unplugged Season 6, Jaggi wanted me to do a show with Badshah. His idea was to come up with a piece out of the box. That is when I proposed him a folk song from my native."
Check the song below:
Jubin and Badshah also recently collaborated for the famous song, Humma Humma, from Ok Jaanu. Also, Badshah has rapped for songs for movies including Anushka Sharma's recent release Phillauri.