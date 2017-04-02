Badshah Breaks Silence, Says Honey Singh Is 'Away From The Scene'

For the uninitiated, Honey Singh made a comeback after a gap of 18 months with a performance in Dubai last year due to his struggle with bipolar disorder and alcoholism. This was the time when Badshah's career as a rapper reached a high. At the side-lines of the event in Dubai, Honey Singh was asked if he considers Badshah as a probable competition and he said: "Rolls-Royce aur Nano main farq hota hai."
Honey Singh and Badshah were part of the rap group titled Mafia Mundeer till they parted ways in 2012. Honey Singh also made headlines because of his fallout with Raftaar, another ex-member of Mafia Mundeer. In June last year, Raftaar "vouched" to never collaborate with Badshah after an exchange of oblique and rude comments.
Earlier last year, Honey Singh opened up about battling bipolar disorder and told news agency IANS: "As an artiste, I believe that I am not my own property. I am the property of my fans. So I thought that they deserve to know about what exactly happened to me."
Watch Badshah's Move Your Lakk here:
Apart from his music, Honey Singh has starred films like Zorawar, The Xpose and Tu Mera 22 Main Tera 22 while Badshah recently worked for songsfrom movies like Ok Jaanu, Shivaay and Ae Dil HaiMushkil.