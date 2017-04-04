Begum Jaan Song O Re Kahaaro: Feel Vidya Balan's Pain And Sorrow

Watch O Re Kahaaro from Begum Jaan:
Actors Naseeruddin Shah, Ila Arun, Gauahar Khan, Pallavi Sharda, Rajit Kapoor, Ashish Vidyarthi and Chunky Pandey co-star with Vidya in Begum Jaan.
Watch the trailer of Begum Jaan here:
Begum Jaan is the Hindi adaptation of 2015 Bengali film Rajkahini, which was headlined by Rituparna Sengupta.
Of the film and her role, Vidya earlier told news agency PTI, "I am the madam of a brothel and the film is set in the Partition times and we are at the risk of losing our house, our space so there is lot of emotional, mental and sexual violence and not physical violence. It was difficult to do the film as I am doing it for the first time."
In an interview to Times Of India, Vidya said that Srijit Mukherji's script and Kausar Munir's dialogues made her come on board for the film.
Produced by Mahesh Bhatt and Mukesh Bhatt's Vishesh Films, Begum Jaan hits the theatres on April 14.