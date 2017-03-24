Begum Jaan Song Prem Mein Tohre: Vidya Balan And Her Merry Women Celebrate Life

Watch Vidya Balan's Prem Mein Tohre from Begum Jaan:
Begum Jaan is the Hindi adaptation of the 2015 Bengali movie Rajkahini, directed by Srijit Mukherji. Bengali actor Rituparna Sengupta headlined Rajkahini. Begum Jaan deals with the Partition era. The film revolves around the struggle of the prostitutes and how Begum Jaan (Vidya) tries to save her brothel, when asked to shift her base. Vidya Balan's castmates in the film are- Naseeruddin Shah, Ila Arun, Gauahar Khan, Pallavi Sharda, Rajit Kapoor and Ashish Vidyarthi and Chunky Pandey.
Of her role as a brothel 'madam,' Vidya said that it was a 'difficult film.' "I am the madam of a brothel and the film is set in the Partition times and we are at the risk of losing our house, our space so there is lot of emotional, mental and sexual violence and not physical violence. It was difficult to do the film as I am doing it for the first time," the actress told news agency PTI.
Produced by Mahesh Bhatt and Mukesh Bhatt, Begum Jaan is scheduled to release on April 14.