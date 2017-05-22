Advertisement
Behen Hogi Teri: Rajkummar Rao And Shruti Haasan's New Song Teri Yaadon Mein Will Win Your Heart

The second song of Rajkummar Rao and Shruti Haasan's upcoming film Behen Hogi Teri was released by the makers of the film on Monday

  May 22, 2017 21:14 IST (New Delhi)
Behen Hogi Teri

A still from Behen Hogi Teri's new song, titled Teri Yaadon Mein

Highlights

  • Song has been voiced by Yasser Desai, Pawni Pandey and Yash Narvekar
  • Lyrics of the song have been penned by Yash Narvekar and Amit Dhanani
  • Bigg Boss 8 winner Gautam Gulati also features in the song
The second song of Rajkummar Rao and Shruti Haasan's upcoming film Behen Hogi Teri was released by the makers of the film today. The melodious song, titled Teri Yaadon Mein has been voiced by Yasser Desai, Pawni Pandey and Yash Narvekar. The beautiful lyrics of the song have been penned by Yash Narvekar and Amit Dhanani. The two-and-a-half minute clip of Teri Yaadon Mein gives us a sneak peek into how the love between Rajkummar Rao and Shruti Haasan grows in the film. Bigg Boss 8 winner Gautam Gulati also features in the song. This is the first time that Rajkummar Rao and Shruti Haasan will be seen sharing the screen space.

Listen to Behen Hogi Teri's new song, titled Teri Yaadon Mein here:
 


Behen Hogi Teri tracks the story of Gattu, played by Rajkummar, and Binny, played by Shruti. The film has been extensively shot in Lucknow. The hilarious trailer of the movie was unveiled by the makers of the film earlier this month. Watch the trailer of Behen Hogi Teri here:
 

The film has been directed by Ajay Pannalal. Behen Hogi Teri also stars Darshan Jariwala, Gulshan Grover and Ranjit. The movie is scheduled to release in theatres on June 2.

Rajkummar Rao last featured in Trapped, directed by Vikramaditya Motwane. After Behen Hogi Teri, he will be seen making a cameo appearance in Raabta, starring Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon. Rajkummar Rao will also be seen in Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari's Bareilly Ki Barfi.

Meanwhile, Shruti Haasan made her maiden appearance at Cannes Film Festival 2017 last week. She was there to represent her upcoming film Sanghamithra.
 

 

