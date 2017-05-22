Behen Hogi Teri: Rajkummar Rao And Shruti Haasan's New Song Teri Yaadon Mein Will Win Your Heart

Listen to Behen Hogi Teri's new song, titled Teri Yaadon Mein here:
Behen Hogi Teri tracks the story of Gattu, played by Rajkummar, and Binny, played by Shruti. The film has been extensively shot in Lucknow. The hilarious trailer of the movie was unveiled by the makers of the film earlier this month. Watch the trailer of Behen Hogi Teri here:
The film has been directed by Ajay Pannalal. Behen Hogi Teri also stars Darshan Jariwala, Gulshan Grover and Ranjit. The movie is scheduled to release in theatres on June 2.
Rajkummar Rao last featured in Trapped, directed by Vikramaditya Motwane. After Behen Hogi Teri, he will be seen making a cameo appearance in Raabta, starring Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon. Rajkummar Rao will also be seen in Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari's Bareilly Ki Barfi.
Meanwhile, Shruti Haasan made her maiden appearance at Cannes Film Festival 2017 last week. She was there to represent her upcoming film Sanghamithra.