Beyonce Redefines Pregnancy Fashion In Typically Queen Bey Style

Beyonce's latest photoshoot was preceded by another one two weeks. Beyonce opted for pastel shades this time. We bet you can't take your eyes off as she posed in an off-white dress paired with a pale pink coat. She also sported aviators like a boss.
Meanwhile, here are more from Beyonce's high-on-style Instagram page:
Beyonce announced that she's pregnant with twins in February and followed it up with an ethereal underwater photoshoot. Casually draped in colourful linen, Beyonce features with a bare baby bump in the pictures.
Beyonce made her first public appearance at this year's Grammys after she announced the baby news. Beyonce was dressed as an Egyptian goddess as she performed to a compilation of her songs Sandcastles and Love Drought. Beyonce delivered a mindboggling performance at the Grammys, half of which was with her being on a moving chair. Beyonce also won two Grammys this year, the Best Music Video Grammy for Formation and the Best Urban Contemporary Album Grammy for Lemonade.
Issac Newton Must Have Taken A Turn In His Grave By Looking At #Beyonce's Gravity Defying Performance. #GRAMMYs#BeyonceGrammyspic.twitter.com/iSBQ2LwqyQ? Sir Ravindra Jadeja (@SirJadejaaaa) February 13, 2017
Meanwhile, Beyonce has been voted as the most beautiful woman by an online poll conducted by website Buzznet.