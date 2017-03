Bigg Boss 10's Lopamudra Raut Is Trending For This Music Video

A post shared by Amit Khannaphotography (@amitkhannaphotography) on Mar 11, 2017 at 9:10pm PST

A post shared by Amit Khannaphotography (@amitkhannaphotography) on Mar 9, 2017 at 9:06pm PST

A post shared by Lopamudra Raut (@lopamudraraut) on Mar 10, 2017 at 4:21am PST

A post shared by Lopamudra Raut (@lopamudraraut) on Mar 1, 2017 at 10:42am PST

Formercontestant Lopamudra Raut has been busy attending events and parties since the reality show ended in January this year. Now, the former beauty queen has made an appearance in the latest music video of singer Jazzy B titled. In the music video, Lopamudra is seen grooving to the beats of Jazzy B's Punjabi music. She looks extremely chic in the pink and back costumes and it doesn't look like Lopamudra is new in the acting field. Lopamudra Raut, who belongs to Nagpur, was declared the second runner-up of Bigg Boss 10 , hosted by Salman Khan.has been sung by Lil Golu ofand the music is by Sukshinder Shinda while the song is composed by Dr. Love & Lil Golu. It is penned by Dr. Love.Few days ago, Lopamudra was news for her 'stunning' photoshoot. The pictures were shared by her photographer on Instagram.Check them out here:AfterLopamudra endorsed various fashion brands and walked the ramp for few. She's been a busy bee and her Instagram updates suggest that she has no time to look back.During her stint inHouse, she made news for her and fellow contestant Bani J's frequent fights . Both of them along with Manu Punjabi and the winner Manveer Gurjar were in the top four.Lopamudra Raut represented India at Miss United Continents 2016 pageant and was crowned second runner up. She also won the third "Best National Costume" award for India.