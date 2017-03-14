Bigg Boss 10's Lopamudra Raut Is Trending For This Music Video

Watch Lopamudra Raut in the Jazzy B's music video:
Crazy Ya has been sung by Lil Golu of Manali Trance and the music is by Sukshinder Shinda while the song is composed by Dr. Love & Lil Golu. It is penned by Dr. Love.
Few days ago, Lopamudra was news for her 'stunning' photoshoot. The pictures were shared by her photographer on Instagram.
Check them out here:
After Bigg Boss 9 Lopamudra endorsed various fashion brands and walked the ramp for few. She's been a busy bee and her Instagram updates suggest that she has no time to look back.
During her stint in Bigg Boss 9 House, she made news for her and fellow contestant Bani J's frequent fights. Both of them along with Manu Punjabi and the winner Manveer Gurjar were in the top four.
Lopamudra Raut represented India at Miss United Continents 2016 pageant and was crowned second runner up. She also won the third "Best National Costume" award for India.