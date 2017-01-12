Bloody Hell: Kangana Ranaut's Ishq In Angrezi Lights Up Rangoon Song

The credits of Bloody Hell are impressive - Sunidhi Chauhan sings to the tune of Vishal Bhardwaj and the lyrics are courtesy Gulzar.
Video: Watch Kangana Ranaut in Bloody Hell from Rangoon
Kangana Ranaut claims the dance floor isn't her area of expertise (we'll agree to disagree). "I'm better known for my so-bad-it's-good dance. But in this film, I did three major dance sequences in the first schedule," she said in a statement, reports news agency PTI.
She worked hard on Bloody Hell. "Dance in the '40s was about high energy and for me, it was all too new. I rehearsed a lot and I don't think I was amazing. But I wasn't terrible either. Julia is a first-rate performer and to justify her popularity, I needed to be damn good. However, I was determined. Even if it meant breaking bones, I had to do it for this part," Kangana said, reports PTI.
Filming Rangoon in the treacherous terrain of Arunachal Pradesh was also hard. Director Vishal Bhardwaj, who is currently post-producing the film, says the plot is less a war film and more a love triangle. This is the first time Kangana Ranaut and Mr Bhardwaj are collaborating. He previously directed Saif Ali Khan in Omkara and Shahid Kapoor in Kaminey and Haider.
Rangoon is scheduled to release on February 24.
