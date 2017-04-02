Bob Dylan Accepts Nobel Prize In Private Ceremony In Stockholm

"Spirits were high. Champagne was had. Quite a bit of time was spent looking closely at the gold medal, in particular the beautifully crafted back, an image of a young man sitting under a laurel tree who listens to the Muse," Ms Danuis added in her blog post.
The private ceremony was followed by Bob Dylan's live performance at the Waterfront Concert House, also attended by the members of the Swedish Academy. "The day came to an end with Dylan's extraordinary performance at the Waterfront concert house," Ms Danuis mentioned in her blog post.
The Academy had previously informed that Bob Dylan will not be delivering a lecture during the ceremony and that a taped version of Mr Dylan's acceptance speech will be handed over to the Academy. On October 13, Bob Dylan was conferred the 2016 Nobel Prize in Literature "for having created new poetic expressions within the great American song tradition".
The announcement was followed by a few days of silence from the singing legend, and then he told the Academy in a statement: "The news about the Nobel Prize left me speechless. I appreciate the honour so much."