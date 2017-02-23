Advertisement
BRIT Awards 2017: The Chainsmokers, Coldplay Unveil New Single

The Chainsmokers and Colplay performed together at BRIT Awards and premiered their new song Something Just Like This

  | February 23, 2017 14:19 IST (New Delhi)
Coldplay

Coldplay, The Chainsmokers photographed together while performing at BRIT Awards

Picture Caption: The Chainsmokers and Coldplay performed together at the 2017 BRIT Awards and unveiled their new single Something Just Like This. It came as a surprise for The Chainsmokers and Coldplay fans because the release of the song was kept under wraps. The surprise performance by the two pop bands was scheduled just after Coldplay lead singer Chris Martin's tribute to George Michael. The Chainsmokers earlier in September 2016 teased the new collaboration by sharing jamming clips. Chris Martin took up singing duties on the upbeat track merged with The Chainsmokers' style-EDM. The American DJ duo have collaborated with many top and upcoming talents in the pop world before for songs like Closer, Don't Let Me Down, Roses, Kanye and Let You Go.

Here's The Chainsmokers and Coldplay performance at BRIT Awards2017:
 


The American DJ duo recently released their new track Paris on January 12, which topped charts for weeks after release. Something Just Like This is expected to be featured on The Chainsmokers' upcoming full-length debut album, which will release later in 2017. While the music video is still not out, The Chainsmokers released a lyric video of the new single hours before their performance with Coldplay.

Here's the lyric video uploaded by The Chainsmokers:
 


The 2017 BRIT Awards took place in London on February 22. Other singers who performed at the award night included Katy Perry, Bruno Mars, Skepta, the 1975, Ed Sheeran, Little Mix and Emeli Sande. Meanwhile, late artist David Bowie won Male Solo Artist and Album Of The Year awards at BRIT last night. Also, Adele, who won trophies at Grammys for her recent album 25, was given an award for Global Success. Beyonce, Drake and A Tribe Called Quest were announced winners under the International Artistes' category.
 

