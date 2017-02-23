BRIT Awards 2017: The Chainsmokers, Coldplay Unveil New Single

Here's The Chainsmokers and Coldplay performance at BRIT Awards2017:
Coldplay and The Chainsmokers perform Something Just Like This at the #BRITshttps://t.co/kMlNpX8qjipic.twitter.com/DDRoYtK9ek? Coldplaying (@coldplaying) February 22, 2017
The American DJ duo recently released their new track Paris on January 12, which topped charts for weeks after release. Something Just Like This is expected to be featured on The Chainsmokers' upcoming full-length debut album, which will release later in 2017. While the music video is still not out, The Chainsmokers released a lyric video of the new single hours before their performance with Coldplay.
Here's the lyric video uploaded by The Chainsmokers:
The 2017 BRIT Awards took place in London on February 22. Other singers who performed at the award night included Katy Perry, Bruno Mars, Skepta, the 1975, Ed Sheeran, Little Mix and Emeli Sande. Meanwhile, late artist David Bowie won Male Solo Artist and Album Of The Year awards at BRIT last night. Also, Adele, who won trophies at Grammys for her recent album 25, was given an award for Global Success. Beyonce, Drake and A Tribe Called Quest were announced winners under the International Artistes' category.