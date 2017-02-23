BRIT Awards: List Of Winners

During the ceremony held in London's O2 Arena, Andrew Ridgeley paid tribute to late singer and his former bandmate George Michael. The Chainsmokers and Coldplay's Chris Martin's debut performance with Something Just Like This was another highlight of Wednesday evening's ceremony. Katy Perry performed Chained To The Rhythm critiquing US President Donald Trump.
Here are the winners of BRIT Awards 2017:
British Female Solo Artist: Emeli Sande
British Male Solo Artist: David Bowie
British Album Of The Year: Blackstar, David Bowie
British Group: The 1975
British Breakthrough Act: Rag'n'Bone Man
British Single: Shout Out To My Ex, Little Mix
British Artist Video Of The Year: History, One Direction
International Female Solo Artist: Beyonce
International Male Solo Artist: Drake
International Group: A Tribe Called Quest
Global Success: Adele