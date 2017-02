BRIT Awards: List Of Winners

Late artiste David Bowie won two top prizes at the BRIT awards held in London on Wednesday. He won Male Solo Artist and Album Of The Year trophies. The moment was written down in the history of the BRIT awards as Mr Bowie became the first British artist to posthumously win at the award ceremony which is widely recognized as the "Grammys of UK." Adele, who won five awards at The Grammys held a few weeks back, was given an award for Global Success. Adele returned to the music scenario with path-breaking album, which picked up most of the Grammys for her. Beyonce, Drake and A Tribe Called Quest were announced winners under the International artistes category:During the ceremony held in London's O2 Arena, Andrew Ridgeley paid tribute to late singer and his former bandmate George Michael. The Chainsmokers and Coldplay's Chris Martin's debut performance withwas another highlight of Wednesday evening's ceremony. Katy Perry performedcritiquing US President Donald Trump.Emeli SandeDavid Bowie, David BowieThe 1975Rag'n'Bone Man, Little Mix, One DirectionBeyonceDrakeA Tribe Called QuestAdele