Advertisement
HomeMusic

BRIT Awards: List Of Winners

David Bowie dominated the BRIT awards winners list while Adele won a prize for 'Global Success'

  | February 23, 2017 08:00 IST (New Delhi)
Brit Awards

David Bowie's son Duncan Jones (R) collects an award on behalf of his late father (Image courtesy: AFP)

Late artiste David Bowie won two top prizes at the BRIT awards held in London on Wednesday. He won Male Solo Artist and Album Of The Year trophies. The moment was written down in the history of the BRIT awards as Mr Bowie became the first British artist to posthumously win at the award ceremony which is widely recognized as the "Grammys of UK." Adele, who won five awards at The Grammys held a few weeks back, was given an award for Global Success. Adele returned to the music scenario with path-breaking album 25, which picked up most of the Grammys for her. Beyonce, Drake and A Tribe Called Quest were announced winners under the International artistes category:

During the ceremony held in London's O2 Arena, Andrew Ridgeley paid tribute to late singer and his former bandmate George Michael. The Chainsmokers and Coldplay's Chris Martin's debut performance with Something Just Like This was another highlight of Wednesday evening's ceremony. Katy Perry performed Chained To The Rhythm critiquing US President Donald Trump.

Here are the winners of BRIT Awards 2017:

British Female Solo Artist: Emeli Sande
British Male Solo Artist: David Bowie
British Album Of The Year: Blackstar, David Bowie
British Group: The 1975
British Breakthrough Act: Rag'n'Bone Man
British Single: Shout Out To My Ex, Little Mix
British Artist Video Of The Year: History, One Direction
International Female Solo Artist: Beyonce
International Male Solo Artist: Drake
International Group: A Tribe Called Quest
Global Success: Adele
 

Highlights

  • David Bowie won two top prizes at BRIT Awards
  • He's the first artist to win BRIT Award posthumously
  • Chris Martin and The Chainsmokers debuted on stage
 

RelatedStories

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement