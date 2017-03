Coldplay Unveils New Track Hypnotised On Chris Martin's 40th Birthday

It was Coldplay's lead vocalist Chris Martin' s 40th birthday on March 2, so, how can not the band make it special for the singer! The British rock-band released the first track Hypnotised of its new album Kaleidoscope EP (Extended Play) oron Thursday. Also, the band recently unveiled another song, which is in collaboration with Chainsmokers . Coldplay shared the lyric video of the new track fromon YouTube, which was meant as a surprise to fans. The new albumwill comprise five tracks, which will also feature, a number that was debuted live by the band at the BRIT Awards with Chainsmokers is a sister release to the band's 2015 album titled. The complete album will be released on June 2.The track is heavily based on piano and surely sounds hypnotic. The chorus, "Now I'm hyp, hypnotised... Yeah I trip, when I look in your eyes... Oh I'm hyp, hypnotised... Yeah I slip and I'm mesmerised," is beautifully sung. The visuals result into a mesmerising video and goes beautifully with the dreamy lyrics.is the fifth song in the album. Coldplay released the song on social media announcing the name of other tracks. Other thanand, the album will also feature three other track likeandbroke the records on YouTube for single day views with 9 million hits and has received about 368,500 hits within a short while after its release. The band will be performing at the Global Citizen Festival in Hamburg, Germany on July 6.