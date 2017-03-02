Coldplay Unveils New Track Hypnotised On Chris Martin's 40th Birthday

The track is heavily based on piano and surely sounds hypnotic. The chorus, "Now I'm hyp, hypnotised... Yeah I trip, when I look in your eyes... Oh I'm hyp, hypnotised... Yeah I slip and I'm mesmerised," is beautifully sung. The visuals result into a mesmerising video and goes beautifully with the dreamy lyrics.
Hypnotised is the fifth song in the album. Coldplay released the song on social media announcing the name of other tracks. Other than Hypnotised and Something Just Like This, the album will also feature three other track like All I Can Think About Is You, Miracles 2 and A L I E N S.
Watch the video of Hypnotiosed
Here's are some more details of Coldplay's new album
Hypnotised (Official Lyric Video): https://t.co/zSqFPwCH2Bpic.twitter.com/DYAkmTWg8o? Coldplay (@coldplay) March 2, 2017
Something Just Like This broke the records on YouTube for single day views with 9 million hits and has received about 368,500 hits within a short while after its release. The band will be performing at the Global Citizen Festival in Hamburg, Germany on July 6.