Deepika Padukone's Raabta Song Promo: Release The Song Already

Actress Deepika Padukone features in a special song of upcoming film, the teaser of which released on Wednesday and the song will be out today. A 14-secondsclip shared by the official Twitter handle of the film shows Deepika, dressed in high-slit black dress, looking drop dead gorgeous, take the center stage as areverberates in the backdrop. Deepika Padukone, 31, isproducer Homi Adajania's close friend and therefore agreed to feature in the song sequence. Homi Adajania has directed Deepika in, which was arguably a game changer in Deepika's career, and also in 2014 film Raabta, releasing on June 9 , stars Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon in lead roles.Deepika Padukone, last seen in Hollywood film, is currently busy filming Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmavati , which is based on the legend of Chittor's Rani Padmini, who is believed to have committedafter Alauddin Khilji invaded Chittor. The film also stars Shahid Kapoor as Deepika's onscreen husband Ratan Singh while Ranveer Singh plays the role of Alauddin Khilji.Deepika has also signed up for filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj's film which will be an adaptation of S Hussain Zaidi's book. The film will be directed by Honey Trehan and also features Deepika'sco-star Irrfan Khan.Meanwhile,is a love story set in two different time spans. Sushant and Kriti play lovers who are separated by death and reunite ages later, in another time, to complete their love story. The villain in their story, played byactor Jim Sarbh, remains the same and sadly, remembers everything. Will the lovers ever reunite?is directed by Dinesh Vijan.