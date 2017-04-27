Deepika Padukone's Raabta Song Promo: Release The Song Already

Watch the teaser of Deepika Padukone's Raabta song:
You guys did it! Here's the teaser of #RaabtaWithDeepika song.@deepikapadukone#DineshVijan@ipritamofficial@MaddockFilms@TSeriespic.twitter.com/B1jR9A8ihy? Raabta (@RaabtaOfficial) April 26, 2017
Deepika Padukone, last seen in Hollywood film xXx: The Return Of Xander Cage, is currently busy filming Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmavati, which is based on the legend of Chittor's Rani Padmini, who is believed to have committed juahar after Alauddin Khilji invaded Chittor. The film also stars Shahid Kapoor as Deepika's onscreen husband Ratan Singh while Ranveer Singh plays the role of Alauddin Khilji.
Deepika has also signed up for filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj's film which will be an adaptation of S Hussain Zaidi's book Mafia Queens Of Mumbai. The film will be directed by Honey Trehan and also features Deepika's Piku co-star Irrfan Khan.
Meanwhile, Raabta is a love story set in two different time spans. Sushant and Kriti play lovers who are separated by death and reunite ages later, in another time, to complete their love story. The villain in their story, played by Neerja actor Jim Sarbh, remains the same and sadly, remembers everything. Will the lovers ever reunite?
Raabta is directed by Dinesh Vijan.