Advertisement
HomeMusic

Deepika Padukone's Raabta Song Promo: Release The Song Already

Deepika Padukone features in a special song of upcoming film Raabta, starring Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon in lead roles

  | April 27, 2017 07:52 IST (New Delhi)
Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone in the song from Raabta. (Image courtesy: Twitter)

Highlights

  • Deepika has a special song appearance in Homi Adajania's film
  • Homi has directed Deepika in Cocktail and Finding Fanny
  • Jim Sarbh is the antagonist of Sushant and Kriti's love story
Actress Deepika Padukone features in a special song of upcoming film Raabta, the teaser of which released on Wednesday and the song will be out today. A 14-secondsclip shared by the official Twitter handle of the film shows Deepika, dressed in high-slit black dress, looking drop dead gorgeous, take the center stage as a Raabta reverberates in the backdrop. Deepika Padukone, 31, is Raabta producer Homi Adajania's close friend and therefore agreed to feature in the song sequence. Homi Adajania has directed Deepika in Cocktail, which was arguably a game changer in Deepika's career, and also in 2014 film Finding Fanny. Raabta, releasing on June 9, stars Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon in lead roles.

Watch the teaser of Deepika Padukone's Raabta song:
 

Deepika Padukone, last seen in Hollywood film xXx: The Return Of Xander Cage, is currently busy filming Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmavati, which is based on the legend of Chittor's Rani Padmini, who is believed to have committed juahar after Alauddin Khilji invaded Chittor. The film also stars Shahid Kapoor as Deepika's onscreen husband Ratan Singh while Ranveer Singh plays the role of Alauddin Khilji.

Deepika has also signed up for filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj's film which will be an adaptation of S Hussain Zaidi's book Mafia Queens Of Mumbai. The film will be directed by Honey Trehan and also features Deepika's Piku co-star Irrfan Khan.

Meanwhile, Raabta is a love story set in two different time spans. Sushant and Kriti play lovers who are separated by death and reunite ages later, in another time, to complete their love story. The villain in their story, played by Neerja actor Jim Sarbh, remains the same and sadly, remembers everything. Will the lovers ever reunite?

Raabta is directed by Dinesh Vijan.

 

RelatedStories

Related Videos

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement