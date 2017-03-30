Farhan Akhtar Says 'Lewd Lyrics' Is 'Not Music' To Him

Songs that use lewd lyrics are #NotMusicToMyEars and I commit to making sure they're not part of the movies I make.? Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) March 30, 2017
Farhan, who has a love for music, always encourages his co-stars to sing. He has made his co-stars like Amitabh Bachchan, Hrithik Roshan, Arjun Rampal, Priyanka Chopra and Shraddha Kapoor to croon with him for a song in their respective movies. On Wednesday morning, Farhan also applauded his Wazir co-star Aditi Rao Hydari for making a rendition of A R Rehman's song Vaan from her upcoming Tamil movie Kaatru Veliyidai in an interview. Also, he requested Aditi Rao to make a rendition of Raaton Ko Jagaata Hai Kaun?, a song from their movie Wazir.
Wow.. that is so good..? Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) March 30, 2017
Please can you do a rendition of 'Raaton ko jagaata hai kaun? Wazir!' ..@aditiraohydari#kaatruveliyidaihttps://t.co/qWOylb8aMv
The actor was also very prompt to appraise actress Parineeti Chopra, who recently made her singing debut with Maana Ke Hum Yaar Nahin from her upcoming movie Meri Pyaari Bindu. Farhan, 43, wrote: "Beautifully sung Parineeti Chopra. And man! It's not an easy song to sing. Well done. Keep shining.(sic)"
Farhan Akhtar, who was last seen in Rock On 2, is currently shooting for Lucknow Central in Lucknow.