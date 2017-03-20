For Amit Trivedi, A Special Tribute From Over 100 Musicians

Check out the video here:
Amit Trivedi, who started his career composing jingles and music for theatre and non-film albums, made his debut as a film composer with the 2008 film Aamir starring Rajeev Khandelwal. His work in the 2009 film Dev D, directed by Anurag Kashyap, was critically acclaimed and earned him several accolades including the 2010 National Film Award for Best Music Direction.
Amit Trivedi has also composed music for films like Wake Up Sid, Udaan, Ishaqzaade, Lootera, Kai Po Che!, Bombay Talkies, No One Killed Jessica, Shaandar, Fitoor and Udta Punjab. He featured in MTV's music show, Coke Studio.
Amit Trivedi's first live concert was at IIT Bombay's annual cultural festival in 2010. The concert also witnessed Tochi Raina, Amitabh Bhattacharya, Kavita Seth, Nikhil D'Souza, Raja Hasan, Aditi Singh Sharma and Shriram Iyer performing with him.