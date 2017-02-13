Advertisement
Grammy Awards 2017: List Of Winners

David Bowie picked up four early awards. It's Beyonce vs Adele tonight

  | February 13, 2017 08:33 IST (New Delhi)
Grammys 2017

Adele at the Grammy Awards in Los Angeles. (Image courtesy: AFP)

Late singer and composer David Bowie won four early awards at the 59th Annual Grammy Awards ceremony which was held in Los Angeles on Sunday (Monday morning in India). Before Sunday, Dvaid Bowie had won only a single Grammy, in a music video category, other than a career achievement award. Grammys 2017, which is underway in Los Angeles' Staples Center, is a big face-off between Adele and Beyonce who are competing in various categories including the top awards - Album Of The Year, Record Of The Year and Song Of The Year. So far Adele's 25 has won Best Pop Vocal Album award while the singer picked up the Best Pop Solo Performance trophy. Beyonce is taking home a prize for Formation.

Here's the list of winners for Grammys 2017

Best Pop Vocal Album: Adele - 25
Best Pop Solo Performance: Adele - Hello
Best New Artist: Chance the Rapper
Pop Duo/Group Performance: Stressed Out - Twenty One Pilots
Best Country Album: Sturgill Simpson - A Sailor's Guide to Earth
Best Country Solo Performance: Maren Morris, My Church
Best Country Duo/Group Performance: Pentatonix - Jolene [ft. Dolly Parton]
Best Country Song: Lori McKenna, songwriter (Tim McGraw) - Humble and Kind
Best Rock Album: Cage the Elephant - Tell Me I'm Pretty
Best Rock Performance: David Bowie - Blackstar
Best Rock Song: Blackstar - David Bowie, songwriter (David Bowie)
Best Alternative Music Album: David Bowie - Blackstar
Best Metal Performance: Megadeth - Dystopia
Best Rap Song: Aubrey Graham & Paul Jefferies, songwriters (Drake) - Hotline Bling
Best Rap Performance: Chance the Rapper No Problem [ft. Lil Wayne & 2 Chainz]
Best Rap/Sung Performance: Drake - Hotline Bling
Best R&B Album: Lalah Hathaway - Lalah Hathaway Live
Best R&B Song: Hod David & Musze, songwriters (Maxwell) - Lake By the Ocean
Best R&B Performance: Solange - Cranes in the Sky
Best Traditional R&B Performance: Lalah Hathaway - Angel
World Music Album: Sing Me Home - Yo-Yo Ma & The Silk Road Ensemble
Best Comedy Album: Patton Oswalt - Talking for Clapping
Best Folk Album: Sarah Jarosz - Undercurrent
Best Americana Album: William Bell - This Is Where I Live
Best American Roots Song: Vince Gill, songwriter (The Time Jumpers) - Kid Sister
Best American Roots Performance: Sarah Jarosz - House of Mercy
Best Regional Roots Music Album: Kalani Pe'a - E Walea
Best Bluegrass Album: O'Connor Band With Mark O'Connor - Coming Home
Best Reggae Album: Ziggy Marley - Ziggy Marley
Best Traditional Blues Album: Bobby Rush - Porcupine Meat
Best Contemporary Blues Album: Fantastic Negrito - The Last Days of Oakland
Best Contemporary Instrumental Album: Snarky Puppy - Culcha Vulcha
Best Dance Recording: The Chainsmokers Don't Let Me Down [ft. Daya]
Best Dance/Electronic Album: Flume - Skin
Best New Age Album: White Sun - White Sun II
Best Improvised Jazz Solo: John Scofield, soloist - I'm So Lonesome I Could Cry
Best Jazz Vocal Album: Gregory Porter - Take Me to the Alley
Best Jazz Instrumental Album: John Scofield - Country for Old Men
Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album: Ted Nash Big Band - Presidential Suite: Eight Variations on Freedom
Best Latin Jazz Album: Chucho Valdes - Tribute to Irakere: Live in Marciac
Best Gospel Performance/Song: Tamela Mann; Kirk Franklin, songwriter - God Provides
Best Gospel Album: Kirk Franklin - Losing My Religion
Best Contemporary Christian Music Album: Hillary Scott & the Scott Family - Love Remains
Best Roots Gospel Album: JoeyRory - Hymns
Best Latin Pop Album: Jesse & Joy - Un Besito Mas
Best Urban Contemporary Album: Beyonce, Lemonade
Best Latin Rock, Urban or Alternative Album: iLe - iLevitable
Best Regional Mexican Music Album: Vicente Fernandez - Un Azteca En El Azteca, Vol. 1 (En Vivo)
Best Tropical Latin Album: Jose Lugo & Guasabara Combo - Donde Estan?
Best World Music Album: Yo-Yo Ma & the Silk Road Ensemble - Sing Me Home
Best Children's Album: Secret Agent 23 Skidoo - Infinity Plus One
Best Instrumental Composition: Ted Nash, composer (Ted Nash Big Band) - Spoken at Midnight
Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella: Jacob Collier, arranger (Jacob Collier) - You and I
Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals: Jacob Collier, arranger (Jacob Collier) - Flintstones
Best Recording Package: Jonathan Barnbrook, art director (David Bowie) - Blackstar
Best Remixed Recording: Andre Allen Anjos, remixer (Bob Moses) - Tearing Me Up (RAC Remix)
Producer of the Year, Non-Classical: Greg Kurstin
Producer of the Year, Classical: David Frost
Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance: Steve Reich
Best Music Video: Beyonce - Formation
Best Music Film: The Beatles - The Beatles: Eight Days a Week the Touring Years
Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media: John Williams, composer - Star Wars: The Force Awakens

(The list is being updated as the winners are announced)

