Grammy Awards 2017: List Of Winners

Here's the list of winners for Grammys 2017
Best Pop Vocal Album: Adele - 25
Best Pop Solo Performance: Adele - Hello
Best New Artist: Chance the Rapper
Pop Duo/Group Performance: Stressed Out - Twenty One Pilots
Best Country Album: Sturgill Simpson - A Sailor's Guide to Earth
Best Country Solo Performance: Maren Morris, My Church
Best Country Duo/Group Performance: Pentatonix - Jolene [ft. Dolly Parton]
Best Country Song: Lori McKenna, songwriter (Tim McGraw) - Humble and Kind
Best Rock Album: Cage the Elephant - Tell Me I'm Pretty
Best Rock Performance: David Bowie - Blackstar
Best Rock Song: Blackstar - David Bowie, songwriter (David Bowie)
Best Alternative Music Album: David Bowie - Blackstar
Best Metal Performance: Megadeth - Dystopia
Best Rap Song: Aubrey Graham & Paul Jefferies, songwriters (Drake) - Hotline Bling
Best Rap Performance: Chance the Rapper No Problem [ft. Lil Wayne & 2 Chainz]
Best Rap/Sung Performance: Drake - Hotline Bling
Best R&B Album: Lalah Hathaway - Lalah Hathaway Live
Best R&B Song: Hod David & Musze, songwriters (Maxwell) - Lake By the Ocean
Best R&B Performance: Solange - Cranes in the Sky
Best Traditional R&B Performance: Lalah Hathaway - Angel
World Music Album: Sing Me Home - Yo-Yo Ma & The Silk Road Ensemble
Best Comedy Album: Patton Oswalt - Talking for Clapping
Best Folk Album: Sarah Jarosz - Undercurrent
Best Americana Album: William Bell - This Is Where I Live
Best American Roots Song: Vince Gill, songwriter (The Time Jumpers) - Kid Sister
Best American Roots Performance: Sarah Jarosz - House of Mercy
Best Regional Roots Music Album: Kalani Pe'a - E Walea
Best Bluegrass Album: O'Connor Band With Mark O'Connor - Coming Home
Best Reggae Album: Ziggy Marley - Ziggy Marley
Best Traditional Blues Album: Bobby Rush - Porcupine Meat
Best Contemporary Blues Album: Fantastic Negrito - The Last Days of Oakland
Best Contemporary Instrumental Album: Snarky Puppy - Culcha Vulcha
Best Dance Recording: The Chainsmokers Don't Let Me Down [ft. Daya]
Best Dance/Electronic Album: Flume - Skin
Best New Age Album: White Sun - White Sun II
Best Improvised Jazz Solo: John Scofield, soloist - I'm So Lonesome I Could Cry
Best Jazz Vocal Album: Gregory Porter - Take Me to the Alley
Best Jazz Instrumental Album: John Scofield - Country for Old Men
Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album: Ted Nash Big Band - Presidential Suite: Eight Variations on Freedom
Best Latin Jazz Album: Chucho Valdes - Tribute to Irakere: Live in Marciac
Best Gospel Performance/Song: Tamela Mann; Kirk Franklin, songwriter - God Provides
Best Gospel Album: Kirk Franklin - Losing My Religion
Best Contemporary Christian Music Album: Hillary Scott & the Scott Family - Love Remains
Best Roots Gospel Album: JoeyRory - Hymns
Best Latin Pop Album: Jesse & Joy - Un Besito Mas
Best Urban Contemporary Album: Beyonce, Lemonade
Best Latin Rock, Urban or Alternative Album: iLe - iLevitable
Best Regional Mexican Music Album: Vicente Fernandez - Un Azteca En El Azteca, Vol. 1 (En Vivo)
Best Tropical Latin Album: Jose Lugo & Guasabara Combo - Donde Estan?
Best World Music Album: Yo-Yo Ma & the Silk Road Ensemble - Sing Me Home
Best Children's Album: Secret Agent 23 Skidoo - Infinity Plus One
Best Instrumental Composition: Ted Nash, composer (Ted Nash Big Band) - Spoken at Midnight
Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella: Jacob Collier, arranger (Jacob Collier) - You and I
Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals: Jacob Collier, arranger (Jacob Collier) - Flintstones
Best Recording Package: Jonathan Barnbrook, art director (David Bowie) - Blackstar
Best Remixed Recording: Andre Allen Anjos, remixer (Bob Moses) - Tearing Me Up (RAC Remix)
Producer of the Year, Non-Classical: Greg Kurstin
Producer of the Year, Classical: David Frost
Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance: Steve Reich
Best Music Video: Beyonce - Formation
Best Music Film: The Beatles - The Beatles: Eight Days a Week the Touring Years
Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media: John Williams, composer - Star Wars: The Force Awakens
