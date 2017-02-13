Advertisement
HomeMusic

Grammys: Adele Snaps Trophy In Half To Share With Beyonce, Says 'Can't Accept This'

Grammys: Adele said, "But I can't possibly accept this award. And I'm very humbled and I'm very grateful and gracious. But my artist of my life is Beyonce"

  | February 13, 2017 12:05 IST (New Delhi)
Adele

Grammys: Adele photographed at the 59th Annual Grammy Awards (image courtesy: AFP)

British singer Adele's final win at the Grammy Awards 2017, capping a night of wins, was marked by a rare moment in which she kind of Kanye West-ed herself. The 28-year-old musician bested superstar Beyonce in what was touted as a clash of the titans - Beyonce, nominated for nine awards, competed with lost to Adele in the big three categories: Album, Record and Song of the Year. In her final (and fifth of the evening) journey to the podium, Adele deferred to Beyonce while making her speech. "But I can't possibly accept this award. And I'm very humbled and I'm very grateful and gracious. But my artist of my life is Beyonce. And this album to me, the Lemonade album, is just so monumental. Beyonce, it's so monumental," Adele said, addressing Beyonce.

"All us artists adore you. You are our light," Adele told an overcome Beyonce. Then, she broke her Grammy in half (in order to share).
 
adele

Grammys: Adele photographed on stage (courtesy: AFP)

Adele also won Best Pop Solo Performance for Hello and Best Pop Vocal Album for 25.

25 follows Adele's best-selling formula with songs of heartbreak and romantic loss. Her last album 21 won Album of the Year in 2012.

Beyonce's Formation won Best Music Video and Lemonade won Best Urban Contemporary Album. Earlier in the show, the singer, who is pregnant with twins, delivered a spectacular performance dressed as an ancient Egyptian queen.
 
beyonce

Grammys: Beyonce photographed during her perfromance (courtesy: AFP)

Other big winners at the Grammy Awards included David Bowie, who posthumously won five awards for Blackstar, and Chance The Rapper who took home three Grammys including Best New Artist.
 

Highlights

  • "All us artists adore you," Adele told an overcome Beyonce
  • Beyonce was nominated for nine awards
  • Beyonce lost to Adele in the big three categories
 

RelatedStories

Related Videos

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement