Grammys: Adele Snaps Trophy In Half To Share With Beyonce, Says 'Can't Accept This'

British singer Adele's final win at the Grammy Awards 2017, capping a night of wins
, was marked by a rare moment in which she kind of Kanye West-ed herself. The 28-year-old musician bested superstar Beyonce in what was touted as a clash of the titans - Beyonce, nominated for nine awards, competed with lost to Adele in the big three categories: Album, Record and Song of the Year. In her final (and fifth of the evening) journey to the podium, Adele deferred to Beyonce while making her speech. "But I can't possibly accept this award. And I'm very humbled and I'm very grateful and gracious. But my artist of my life is Beyonce. And this album to me, the Lemonade
album, is just so monumental. Beyonce, it's so monumental," Adele said, addressing Beyonce.
"All us artists adore you. You are our light," Adele told an overcome Beyonce. Then, she broke her Grammy in half (in order to share).
Grammys: Adele photographed on stage (courtesy: AFP)
Adele also won Best Pop Solo Performance for Hello
and Best Pop Vocal Album for 25
.25 follows Adele's best-selling formula
with songs of heartbreak and romantic loss. Her last album 21
won Album of the Year in 2012.
Beyonce's Formation
won Best Music Video and Lemonade
won Best Urban Contemporary Album. Earlier in the show, the singer, who is pregnant with twins, delivered a spectacular performance
dressed as an ancient Egyptian queen.
Grammys: Beyonce photographed during her perfromance (courtesy: AFP)
Other big winners at the Grammy Awards
included David Bowie, who posthumously won five awards for Blackstar
, and Chance The Rapper who took home three Grammys including Best New Artist.