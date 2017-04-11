Half Girlfriend: Arjun Kapoor Reveals First Song, Titled Baarish, Will Be Released Tomorrow

The first trailer of Half Girlfriend was released by its makers on Monday. The trailer shows how Riya Somani, portrayed by Shraddha Kapoor, does not wish to commit to Madhav Jha, played by Arjun Kapoor, but agrees to be his 'half girlfriend.'
Watch the trailer of Half Girlfriend below:
Half Girlfriend marks Shraddha Kapoor's third collaboration with filmmaker Mohit Suri. They have previously worked together in films such as - Aashiqui 2 and Ek Villain.
Shraddha Kapoor was last seen in Shaad Ali's Ok Jaanu opposite Aditya Roy Kapur. After Half Girlfriend, the 30-year-old actress will be seen in Haseena: The Queen of Mumbai, directed by Apoorva Lakhia. The film is based on Mumbai underworld don Dawood Ibrahim's sister, Haseena Parkar.
Arjun Kapoor finished shooting for Anees Bazmee's Mubarakan on Sunday. The film, which also stars Anil Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz and Athiya Shetty in lead roles, is scheduled to release in theatres on July 28.