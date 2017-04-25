Half Girlfriend: Arjun Kapoor Says New Song, Titled Thodi Der, Will Be Out Tomorrow

See the poster shared by Arjun Kapoor below:
Half Girlfriend will see Arjun Kapoor portray the role of Madhav Jha, a man who hails from Patna and Shraddha Kapoor will feature as Riya Somani, a Delhi-based college student. On April 10, the first trailer of the movie was released by its makers. The trailer received a tremendous response with over 20 million views on YouTube in just two days.
Watch the trailer of the movie below:
Half Girlfriend will be filmmaker Mohit Suri's third collaboration with Sharddha Kapoor. They have previously worked together in films like Ek Villain and Aashiqui 2.
After Half Girlfriend, Arjun Kapoor will next be seen in Anees Bazmee's Mubarakan, co-starring Anil Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz and Athiya Shetty. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on July 28.
Shraddha Kapoor will next be seen in Apoorva Lakhia's Haseena: The Queen Of Mumbai. The film will see the 30-year-old actress portray the role of terrorist Dawood Ibrahim's sister Haseena Parkar.