Half Girlfriend Song Thodi Der: Arjun Kapoor And Shraddha Kapoor 'Cherish' The Moments With Each Other

Check out the song, titled Thodi Der from Half Girlfriend here:
Half Girlfriend, directed by Mohit Suri is based on Chetan Bhagat's novel of the same name. The film marks the third collaboration between Shraddha Kapoor and the 36-year-old filmmaker. The duo has previously worked together in films like Ek Villain and Aashiqui 2.
Half Girlfriend, which is scheduled to release in theatres on May 19, will see Arjun Kapoor portray the role of Madhav Jha, a man who hails from Bihar. Shraddha Kapoor will be seen portraying the role of Riya Somani, a Delhi-based college student. The film, which has been shot across Varanasi, Bihar, Delhi, New York City and Cape Town, shows how their love for basketball brings them together and how Riya ends up being Madhav Jha's 'Half Girlfriend.'
Arjun Kapoor was last seen in R Balki's Ki and Ka, co-starring Kareena Kapoor. After Half Girlfriend, the 31-year-old actor will be seen in Anees Bazmee's Mubarakan.
Shraddha Kapoor will next be seen in Haseena: The Queen Of Mumbai, directed by Apoorva Lakhia.