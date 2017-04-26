Advertisement
Half Girlfriend Song Thodi Der: Arjun Kapoor And Shraddha Kapoor 'Cherish' The Moments With Each Other

After giving us beautiful songs, titled Baarish and Phir Bhi Tumko, the makers of Half Girlfriend starring Arjun and Shraddha Kapoor unveiled the third song, titled Thodi Der on Wednesday

  | April 26, 2017 14:24 IST (New Delhi)
Half Girlfriend

A still from Half Girlfriend song Thodi Der

  • Thodi Der has been sung by Farhan Saeed and Shreya Ghoshal
  • The lyrics of the song have been written by Kumaar
  • Half Girlfriend, directed by Mohit Suri, is slated to release on May 19
After giving us beautiful songs, titled Baarish and Phir Bhi Tumko, the makers of Half Girlfriend starring Arjun Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor unveiled the third song of the film on Wednesday. The soulful song, titled Thodi Der, has been sung by Farhan Saeed and Shreya Ghoshal and the lyrics have been written by Kumaar. The three-minute clip of the song gives us a sneak peek into how the love between Madhav Jha and Riya Somani grows. This is the first time that Arjun Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor will be seen sharing the screen space and their unmissable chemistry has us eagerly waiting for the film.

Check out the song, titled Thodi Der from Half Girlfriend here:
 


Half Girlfriend, directed by Mohit Suri is based on Chetan Bhagat's novel of the same name. The film marks the third collaboration between Shraddha Kapoor and the 36-year-old filmmaker. The duo has previously worked together in films like Ek Villain and Aashiqui 2.

Half Girlfriend, which is scheduled to release in theatres on May 19, will see Arjun Kapoor portray the role of Madhav Jha, a man who hails from Bihar. Shraddha Kapoor will be seen portraying the role of Riya Somani, a Delhi-based college student. The film, which has been shot across Varanasi, Bihar, Delhi, New York City and Cape Town, shows how their love for basketball brings them together and how Riya ends up being Madhav Jha's 'Half Girlfriend.'

Arjun Kapoor was last seen in R Balki's Ki and Ka, co-starring Kareena Kapoor. After Half Girlfriend, the 31-year-old actor will be seen in Anees Bazmee's Mubarakan.

Shraddha Kapoor will next be seen in Haseena: The Queen Of Mumbai, directed by Apoorva Lakhia.
 

 

