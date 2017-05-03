Advertisement
Half Girlfriend's Mere Dil Mein: Arjun Kapoor And Shraddha Kapoor's Chemistry Is Unmissable

The makers of Half Girlfriend starring Arjun Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor unveiled the fourth song from the movie on Wednesday, titled Mere Dil Mein

  | May 03, 2017 13:25 IST (New Delhi)
Half Girlfriend

A still from Half Girlfriend's Mere Dil Mein

Highlights

  • The song has been voiced by Veronica Mehta & Yash Narvekar
  • Half Girlfriend's Mere Dil Mein has been composed by Rishi Rich
  • Half Girlfriend is scheduled to release in theatres on May 19
The makers of Half Girlfriend starring Arjun Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor unveiled the fourth song from the movie on Wednesday, titled Mere Dil Mein. The song has been voiced by Veronica Mehta & Yash Narvekar. Mere Dil Mein is a peppy number, composed by Rishi Rich. The two-and-a-half minute clip of the song shows how Arjun Kapoor aka Madhav Jha falls in love with Riya Somani, played by Shraddha at first sight and convinces her to be his 'half girlfriend'. Arjun Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor's chemistry in Mere Dil Mein is unmissable. The duo will be seen sharing the screen space for the first time.

Watch Arjun and Shraddha Kapoor's Mere Dil Mein:
 


Arjun Kapoor will be seen portraying the role of Madhav Jha, man who hails from Patna, Bihar in Half Girlfriend. Shraddha Kapoor will feature as Riya Somani, a Delhi-based college student.

The trailer of Half Girlfriend was unveiled by the makers of the film on April 10.
 


Half Girlfriend, which is scheduled to release in theatres on May 19, is based on Chetan Bhagat's novel of the same name. The film has been shot across Bihar, Varanasi, New York and Cape Town.

Half Girlfriend marks the third collaboration between Sharddha Kapoor and filmmaker Mohit Suri. They have previously worked together in films like Ek Villain and Aashiqui 2.

Arjun Kapoor was last seen in R Balki's Ki and Ka, co-starring Kareena Kapoor. He will next be seen in Mubarakan, directed by Anees Bazmee. The film also stars Anil Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz and Athiya Shetty in lead roles. Mubarakan is slated to release on July 28.

After Half Girlfriend, Shraddha Kapoor will be seen in Apoorva Lakhia's Haseena: The Queen of Mumbai.
 

 

