Heard Zyan Malik And Taylor Swift's Fifty Shades Darker Song Yet?

Former One Direction member Zayn Malik collaborated with Taylor Swift to sing thefor Hollywood film, which is the second film inseries.features both Zayn and Taylor singing the song set against a dark background.directed by James Foley is set to hit the screens on February 10 in USA. The film features Jamie Dornan and Dakota Johnson as Christian Grey and Anastasia Stelle. The film series is an adaptation of E L James' trilogy.The trailer ofreleased in September last trailer and at that time it set a new record with more than 114 million views in first 24 hours . The trailer was seen more than 2.5 million times on its official Facebook page alone. It was also made available across multiple other platforms such as YouTube and Instagram.The first film in the series,, released in February 2015 and it was directed by Sam Taylor-Johnson . Sam quit the series as she reportedly had a tough time with writer EL James while filming the first adaptation.In, Anastasia moves on after breaking up with Christian Grey. Christian convinced her give their relationship another chance, this time on Anastasia's terms. They reconcile but soon Christian's past comes in their way and threatens to destroy everything they hold dear.