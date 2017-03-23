Himesh Reshammiya Roped In 5-Year-Old L'il Champ For A Song

Himesh was amazed when the boy recited Hanuman Chalisa correctly and melodiously. The singer told IANS that: "I've sensed the potential of this child. If Jayesh's talent is honed correctly and guided in the right direction, he can soar to unimaginable heights." During the episode when Jayesh's mother was asked that how does he manages to remember the wordings so well, she said: "Jayesh has been gifted with an exceptionally sharp memory. He can remember any song's lyrics after hearing them just three or four times."
Himmesh Reshammiya, also shared a selfie with the little singer and wrote on Facebook: "Jayash Kumar - this 'lil champ from saregamapa has divine energy, thanks for making it the number one music show across all channels."
Lately, Himesh Reshammiya has composed music for movies like Sanam Teri Kasam and Salman Khan's Prem Ratan Dhan Payo. His last album Aap Se Mausiiquii was released in December 2016.
(With inputs from IANS)