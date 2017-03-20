Ilayairaaja Sends Notice To S P Balasubrahmanyam For Performing His Compositions In World Tour

"Couple of days back, an attorney representing Shri. Ilaiyaraaya sent legal notices to me, Smt. Chithra, Charan, organisers of the concerts in different cities and the managements of all the venues, which say that we are not supposed to perform compositions of Shri Ilaiyaraaja without his permission. If so, it is breaking the copyright law and we have to pay huge financial penalties and face legal action. Let me say, I am ignorant of these legalities," wrote Balasubrahmanyam.
In his post, Balasubrahmanyam revealed that the notice took him and his troupe by surprise, as he had already performed Ilaiyaraaja's compositions in Toranto, Russia, Srilanka, Malaysia, Singapore and Dubai as part of the tour. Balasubrahmanyam added that his world tour will go on but without any songs composed by Ilaiyaraaja's to avoid any sort of inconvenience.
"As I said earlier, I am ignorant of the law. If it is a law, so be it and I obey it. In these circumstances, our troupe cannot perform Isaijnani's compositions from today. But the show should happen. By God's grace I have sung lots of other composer's songs too which we will present. Hope you all will bless our concerts as usual. I am always grateful for your love and affection," he added.
Read Balasubrahmanyam's Facebook posts here:
Ilaiyaraaja is the winner of five National Awards for Best Music Director for films like Tharai Tappattai, Rudraveena and Sindhu Bhairavi. He has also composed for films like Kamal Haasan's Sadma and Hey Ram, and Amitabh Bachchan's Shamitabh. He was honoured with Padma Bhushan in 2010. Meanwhile, S P Balasubramaniam is best known for songs like Aaja Shaam Hone Aayi from Maine Pyar Kiya, Tumse Milne Ki Tamanna Hai and Bahut Pyar Karte Hain from Saajan and Mujhse Judaa Hokar from Hum Aapke Hain Koun!.