Indian Premier League: Sachin-Jigar Will Perform In Rajkot. Tiger Shroff May Join

Actress Amy Jackson started the 10th edition of IPL on Wednesday evening performing to Kala Chashma and Om Shanti Om at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. However, Amy's performance was massively trolled on Twitter and was labeled "pathetic", "hilarious" and "a fumbling dance."
Riteish Deshmukh will perform in Mumbai on Thursday while Shah Rukh Khan is expected to be present at the match in Rajkot, where his team Kolkata Knight Riders will play against Gujarat Lions. Disha Patani, Shraddha Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Monali Thakur and Parineeti Chopra are also in queue to perform in a series of eight opening ceremonies of IPL edition 10.
Sachin-Jigar started their career together by composing a song for 2008's My Name Is Anthony Gonsalves. The duo have a bundle of successful Bollywood compositions like Char Baj Gaye Lekin Party Abhi Baaki Hai, Dil Garden Garden, Jheeni Re Jheeni and D Se Dance. Their 2015 song Laadki for MTV Coke Studio was also an instant hit. Sachin-Jigar have composed songs for actress Parineeti Chopra's upcoming movie Meri Pyaari Bindu.
(With inputs from IANS)