"Suit garnered lot of appreciation and love from the audience, and it gives me immense happiness to start my Bollywood journey with such a wonderful track," said Guru Randhawa.
Here's Guru Randhawa's Suit:
Recently, Tamma Tamma was refashioned as Tamma Tamma Again for Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt's Badrinath Ki Dulhania. Machine, an upcoming film starring Kiara Advani and Mustafa, also revamped Akshay Kumar and Raveena Tandon's Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast Mast. This year, Sunny Leone featured in Raees song Laila, which is a redux of Qurbani Song of the same name.
Meanwhile, Hindi Medium also stars Pakistani actress Saba Qamar, who has starred in hit Pakistani shows like Maat. The film directed by Saket Chaudhary is based on a couple from Chandni Chowk, who aspire to be a part of the elite of Delhi and being accepted by them. The film is scheduled to release on May 12.
