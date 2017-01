Jolly LLB 2 Song: Akshay Kumar And Huma Qureshi Go Pagal

Folks are yet to wrap New Year celebrations and the makers of actor Akshay Kumar'sare already in the mood to celebrate Holi. The film's first songreleased on Wednesday and it's a 'jolly' colourful Holi celebration. Akshay Kumar and Huma Qureshi are dancing with the townfolks, painting it in many colours, consuming alcohol and, in short, doing everything that makes then. Akshay's courtroom drama film will release two days after Holi on March 15. The song is written by Manj Musik and Raftaar, who also sang the number along with Nindy Kaur.In the film, Akshay plays small town lawyer Jagdishwar Mishra , who hopes to make a name for himself in the field of law, but he hardly has the acumen for it. After winning a case he realizes his mistake and tries to set it right.is the sequel to Arshad Warsi'swhich released in 2013 and was a sleeper hit. The film's director Subhash Kapoor reprised his position. Actor Saurabh Shukla, who played Justice Sundendralal Tripathi will reprise his role in the sequel. The actor also won a National Award for his role. Actor Boman Irani's role of the main antagonist will be taken up by Annu Kapoor.