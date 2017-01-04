Jolly LLB 2 Song: Akshay Kumar And Huma Qureshi Go Pagal

Watch Akshay Kumar and Huma Qureshi Go Pagal:
In the film, Akshay plays small town lawyer Jagdishwar Mishra, who hopes to make a name for himself in the field of law, but he hardly has the acumen for it. After winning a case he realizes his mistake and tries to set it right.
Watch the trailer of Jolly LLB 2:
Jolly LLB 2 is the sequel to Arshad Warsi's Jolly LLB which released in 2013 and was a sleeper hit. The film's director Subhash Kapoor reprised his position. Actor Saurabh Shukla, who played Justice Sundendralal Tripathi will reprise his role in the sequel. The actor also won a National Award for his role. Actor Boman Irani's role of the main antagonist will be taken up by Annu Kapoor.