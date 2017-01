Jolly LLB 2 Song: For Akshay Kumar Is A Jolly Good Fellow

, the new song of Akshay Kumar's upcoming filmreleased on Thursday. "Had a lot of fun shooting this. I hope you have fun watching it," wrote Akshay Kumar when he shared the song on Twitter. The courtroom drama features Akshay as a small time lawyer, Jagdishwar Mishra (aka Jolly) in Lucknow, who aims for a celebrity status in the field of law. The spotlight refuses to leave Akshay Kumar's character in the song, which documents the various moods of Jagdishwar. Huma Qureshi plays the role of his wife in the film.has been directed by Subhash Kapoor, who also helmed the first part in theseries, starring Arshad Warsi.Thesongis a musical representation of the resume of Lucknow-based lawyer Jagdishwar Mishra. The song describes Akshay Kumar's character as: "Nature tera hai cool, baton mein kar de fool" while Jagdishwar continually reassures that he's a "." Huma also appears in the song but only for a brief while. Meanwhile,also features snippets from the movie featuring Jagdishwar Mishra at work.Sung and composed by the musician duo Meet Bros,has additional vocals by Purnima Solanki, Sanchiti Sakat and Shabbir Ahmed, who also wrote the song.Akshay's Jolly LLB 2 has been shot across Lucknow, Himachal Pradesh and Varanasi and is the sequel to Arshad's 2013 popular film. Akshay's character will be up against the state inwhile the first part was inspired from the 1999 hit-and-run case of Sanjeev Nanda. Akshay Kumar'shits screens on February 10.