Jolly LLB 2 Song: For Akshay Kumar Is A Jolly Good Fellow

The Jolly LLB 2 song Jolly Good Fellow is a musical representation of the resume of Lucknow-based lawyer Jagdishwar Mishra. The song describes Akshay Kumar's character as: "Nature tera hai cool, baton mein kar de fool" while Jagdishwar continually reassures that he's a "jolly good fellow." Huma also appears in the song but only for a brief while. Meanwhile, Jolly Good Fellow also features snippets from the movie featuring Jagdishwar Mishra at work.
Sung and composed by the musician duo Meet Bros, Jolly Good Fellow has additional vocals by Purnima Solanki, Sanchiti Sakat and Shabbir Ahmed, who also wrote the song.
Video: Watch Jolly Good Fellow from Akshay Kumar's Jolly LLB 2
Akshay's Jolly LLB 2 has been shot across Lucknow, Himachal Pradesh and Varanasi and is the sequel to Arshad's 2013 popular film. Akshay's character will be up against the state in Jolly LLB 2 while the first part was inspired from the 1999 hit-and-run case of Sanjeev Nanda. Akshay Kumar's Jolly LLB 2 hits screens on February 10.