Advertisement
HomeMusic

Jolly LLB 2 Song: For Akshay Kumar Is A Jolly Good Fellow

Jolly Good Fellow, new Jolly LLB 2 song: It is a musical representation of the resume of Lucknow-based lawyer Jagdishwar Mishra

  | January 19, 2017 13:40 IST (New Delhi)
Jolly Good Fellow

Jolly Good Fellow, new Jolly LLB 2 song: Akshay Kumar in a still from the song

Jolly Good Fellow, the new song of Akshay Kumar's upcoming film Jolly LLB 2 released on Thursday. "Had a lot of fun shooting this. I hope you have fun watching it," wrote Akshay Kumar when he shared the song on Twitter. The courtroom drama features Akshay as a small time lawyer, Jagdishwar Mishra (aka Jolly) in Lucknow, who aims for a celebrity status in the field of law. The spotlight refuses to leave Akshay Kumar's character in the song, which documents the various moods of Jagdishwar. Huma Qureshi plays the role of his wife in the film. Jolly LLB 2 has been directed by Subhash Kapoor, who also helmed the first part in the Jolly LLB series, starring Arshad Warsi.

The Jolly LLB 2 song Jolly Good Fellow is a musical representation of the resume of Lucknow-based lawyer Jagdishwar Mishra. The song describes Akshay Kumar's character as: "Nature tera hai cool, baton mein kar de fool" while Jagdishwar continually reassures that he's a "jolly good fellow." Huma also appears in the song but only for a brief while. Meanwhile, Jolly Good Fellow also features snippets from the movie featuring Jagdishwar Mishra at work.

Sung and composed by the musician duo Meet Bros, Jolly Good Fellow has additional vocals by Purnima Solanki, Sanchiti Sakat and Shabbir Ahmed, who also wrote the song.

Video: Watch Jolly Good Fellow from Akshay Kumar's Jolly LLB 2
 


Akshay's Jolly LLB 2 has been shot across Lucknow, Himachal Pradesh and Varanasi and is the sequel to Arshad's 2013 popular film. Akshay's character will be up against the state in Jolly LLB 2 while the first part was inspired from the 1999 hit-and-run case of Sanjeev Nanda. Akshay Kumar's Jolly LLB 2 hits screens on February 10.
 

Highlights

  • Jolly Good Fellow released on Thursday morning
  • Akshay co-stars with Huma Qureshi in the film
  • Akshay Kumar's Jolly LLB 2 hits screens on February 10
 

RelatedStories

Related Videos

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement