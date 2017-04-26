Justin Bieber India Gig: Sonakshi Sinha Blocks Sona Mohapatra After Twitter Feud

Hahahaha! Not that I'd ever followed this bundle of talent, grace & intelligence. pic.twitter.com/ncUJAvpIlI ? #SonaLIVE (@sonamohapatra) April 25, 2017

Just chill chill... just chill pic.twitter.com/grdJlVDRX2 ? NOOR (@sonakshisinha) April 24, 2017

Dear Sonakshi,if you weren't 'performing' at the Bieber concert like you now proclaim, then u could have just said so & not talked about (1) ? #SonaLIVE (@sonamohapatra) April 25, 2017

your 'art', your 'dreams' & your rights on the live performance stage. Also insulting a composer & live artist who you claimed literally (2) ? #SonaLIVE (@sonamohapatra) April 25, 2017

ran after you to 'collaborate' with them. You actually laughed at them & talked down to them, instead of telling the truth? Gracious! (3) ? #SonaLIVE (@sonamohapatra) April 25, 2017

Dear lady, you were condescending to real musicians & singers all through & continue to be with this juvenile 'face saving' post now. SAD. https://t.co/esK5ZLnLob ? #SonaLIVE (@sonamohapatra) April 25, 2017

And this is definitely not the same tune you were singing when you wanted me to sing for you https://t.co/hJlm9U6Gk3 ? NOOR (@sonakshisinha) April 24, 2017

A secure artist wud always encourage another artist to grow their skills and follow their dreams. Art in any form should not be suppressed. https://t.co/hJlm9U6Gk3 ? NOOR (@sonakshisinha) April 24, 2017

A day after singers Kailash Kher and Armaan Malik expressed their opinion about actress Sonakshi Sinha opening Justin Bieber's Purpose Tour in Mumbai (followed by a Twitter feud between Sonakshi and Armaan), singer Sona Mohapatra wrote about how Sonakshi has been 'condescending'. After Sona's series of tweets, theactress blocked the singer on Twitter. Thesinger posted a screenshot of Sonakshi Sinha's profile that reads, '@sonakshisinha blocked you. You are blocked from following @sonakshisinha and viewing @sonakshisinha's Tweets.' Sona Mohapatra, who is quite vocal about her views, posted a comment as well, "Hahahaha! Not that I had ever followed this bundle of talent, grace and intelligence. (sic.)"Earlier, Sonakshi had posted a clarification saying that "though she was approached, she is not performing at the Bieber concert." So, just "chill". Here's Ms Sinha's clarification.This enraged Ms Mohapatra, who posted tweets accusing Sonakshi of "talking down to singers, instead of telling the truth."The alleged Twitter row between Sonakshi and the music fraternity sparked off with reports that suggested Sonakshi would be opening the Justin Bieber Purpose tour. Singers and musicians expressed their displeasure as to how an 'actor is preferred to a musician' for an international music concert. Kailash Kher told news agency IANS, "I read somewhere that Canadian singer Justin Bieber is coming to India, and Sonakshi will perform at the gig. The news was cute, but quite a lie. It doesn't give a good message internationally. They (people from foreign shores) will think that Sonakshi must be a big singer in India."Later, Armaan Malik and Sonakshi had an argument on Twitter where Armaan expressed how singers "are shunned in the country and given lesser importance."Sonakshi was last seen in, a film based on the book. It released last week. Justin Bieber will perform in Mumbai at the DY Patil Stadium on May 10.