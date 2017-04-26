Advertisement
Justin Bieber India Gig: Sonakshi Sinha Blocks Sona Mohapatra After Twitter Feud

Sona Mohapatra posted a screenshot of Sonakshi Sinha's profile, and wrote, "Not that I had ever followed this bundle of talent, grace and intelligence."

  | April 26, 2017 10:10 IST (New Delhi)
Sona Mohapatra

Sona Mohapatra accused Sonakshi of 'insulting' musicians. (Images Courtesy: aslisona, sonatheartiste)

Highlights

  • Sonakshi clarified that the singer is not performing for Justin Bieber
  • Sona Mohapatra accused Sonakshi of 'talked down to musicians.'
  • Sonakshi and Armaan also engaged in a Twitter battle earlier
A day after singers Kailash Kher and Armaan Malik expressed their opinion about actress Sonakshi Sinha opening Justin Bieber's Purpose Tour in Mumbai (followed by a Twitter feud between Sonakshi and Armaan), singer Sona Mohapatra wrote about how Sonakshi has been 'condescending'. After Sona's series of tweets, the Dabangg actress blocked the singer on Twitter. The Ambarsariya singer posted a screenshot of Sonakshi Sinha's profile that reads, '@sonakshisinha blocked you. You are blocked from following @sonakshisinha and viewing @sonakshisinha's Tweets.' Sona Mohapatra, who is quite vocal about her views, posted a comment as well, "Hahahaha! Not that I had ever followed this bundle of talent, grace and intelligence. (sic.)"
 

Earlier, Sonakshi had posted a clarification saying that "though she was approached, she is not performing at the Bieber concert." So, just "chill". Here's Ms Sinha's clarification.
 

This enraged Ms Mohapatra, who posted tweets accusing Sonakshi of "talking down to singers, instead of telling the truth."
 
 
 
 

The alleged Twitter row between Sonakshi and the music fraternity sparked off with reports that suggested Sonakshi would be opening the Justin Bieber Purpose tour. Singers and musicians expressed their displeasure as to how an 'actor is preferred to a musician' for an international music concert. Kailash Kher told news agency IANS, "I read somewhere that Canadian singer Justin Bieber is coming to India, and Sonakshi will perform at the gig. The news was cute, but quite a lie. It doesn't give a good message internationally. They (people from foreign shores) will think that Sonakshi must be a big singer in India."

Later, Armaan Malik and Sonakshi had an argument on Twitter where Armaan expressed how singers "are shunned in the country and given lesser importance."
 
 

Sonakshi was last seen in Noor, a film based on the book Karachi, You're Killing Me. It released last week. Justin Bieber will perform in Mumbai at the DY Patil Stadium on May 10.

 

