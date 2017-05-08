Justin Bieber Will Leave India With These Gifts, Including One For Mom From Rishi Kapoor's Daughter

Meanwhile, a string of top designers are ready with custom made outfits for the Sorry hitmaker. Rohit Bal designed a special cotton velvet embellished biker jacket with hand embroidery, sequins and Swarovski crystals details. Rohit Bal said that the jacket is an "amalgamation of Justin's personal style, Indian music and my vision of a cross cultural fashion statement," reports PTI. "The concept behind the jacket is to create a versatile look that is suitable for an event or performance with a hint of understated opulence and a sense of Indian tradition," he added.
Designer Anamika Khanna has made a floor length chanderi silk jacket for Justin Bieber's mother, Pattie Mallette. The embroidery on the jacket is inspired by tribal India. Actor Rishi Kapoor's daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, who owns a jewellery line, will gift Justin Bieber's mother a wreath shaped necklace with ornate rubies and marquise diamonds in platinum and 18 carat gold.
#justinbieber #biebermania 'A special something' designed by RKS for the rockstar JUSTIN BIEBER & the woman behind his success, his beautiful mother PATTIE MALLETTE #Rjewellery #riddhimakapoorsahnijewellery A special thank you to @the_rose_box @ektarraheja for creating the most stunning hamper for #riddhimakapoorsahnijewellery
Amit Aggarwal will gift a khadi jacket with metallic hints; Krishna Mehta has created an Indo-Western formal shirt while Prasenjit Das will give Justin Bieber a hand painted denim jacket with graffiti designs. Dhruv Kapoor has designed an oversized hoodie and Ragini Ahuja's made a denim bomber jacket with sheep leather details.
,br> (With PTI inputs)