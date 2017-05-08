Advertisement
HomeMusic

Justin Bieber Will Leave India With These Gifts, Including One For Mom From Rishi Kapoor's Daughter

Justin Bieber is all set to perform in India on May 10 and celebrities in India have an impressive line-up of gifts ready for him

  | May 08, 2017 17:11 IST (New Delhi)
Justin Bieber

Riddhima has a gift for Justin's mother. [Images by Justin Bieber (L) and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni (R)]

Highlights

  • Rishi Kapoor's daughter Riddhima has a gift for Justin Bieber's mother
  • Rohit Bal, Anamika Khanna have designed exclusive outfits for the singer
  • Justin Bieber will perform in Mumbai on May 10
Singer Justin Bieber is all set to arrive in India for the Purpose Tour and celebrities are leaving no stone unturned to give their guest a grand welcome and some exclusive gifts - this includes an autographed sarod, Swarovski-studded couture by Rohit Bal and Anamika Khanna and much more. Justin Bieber will arrive in Mumbai on May 8 and the organisers told news agency PTI that the Baby singer will receive an exclusive autographed sarod as a goodwill gesture from Sarod maestro Ustad Amjad Ali Khan. Varun Bahl will present Justin Bieber with custom-made traditional Indian instruments decorated with silk-printed floral artwork and metallic gold decorations. Justin Bieber will perform in Mumbai's DY Patil stadium on May 10.

Meanwhile, a string of top designers are ready with custom made outfits for the Sorry hitmaker. Rohit Bal designed a special cotton velvet embellished biker jacket with hand embroidery, sequins and Swarovski crystals details. Rohit Bal said that the jacket is an "amalgamation of Justin's personal style, Indian music and my vision of a cross cultural fashion statement," reports PTI. "The concept behind the jacket is to create a versatile look that is suitable for an event or performance with a hint of understated opulence and a sense of Indian tradition," he added.

Designer Anamika Khanna has made a floor length chanderi silk jacket for Justin Bieber's mother, Pattie Mallette. The embroidery on the jacket is inspired by tribal India. Actor Rishi Kapoor's daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, who owns a jewellery line, will gift Justin Bieber's mother a wreath shaped necklace with ornate rubies and marquise diamonds in platinum and 18 carat gold.
 

Amit Aggarwal will gift a khadi jacket with metallic hints; Krishna Mehta has created an Indo-Western formal shirt while Prasenjit Das will give Justin Bieber a hand painted denim jacket with graffiti designs. Dhruv Kapoor has designed an oversized hoodie and Ragini Ahuja's made a denim bomber jacket with sheep leather details.
,br> (With PTI inputs)

 

RelatedStories

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement