Kaabil: Kisi Se Pyaar Ho Jaye Redux With Hrithik Roshan And Yami Gautam

Kisi Se Pyar Ho Jaye is sung by Jubin Nautiyal and composed by Gourov-Roshin.
This song is the second remix of the film. Saara Zamana from Amitabh Bachchan's film Yaaraana has also been recreated for Hrithik's Kaabil. The song features actress Urvashi Rautela.
The original song Dil Kya Kare from Julie was a musical hit and the music was given by Rajesh Roshan, who happens to be the music composer forKaabil too.
About his role in the film, Hrithik had earlier told news agency IANS that the film had been very challenging for me. "As an actor, I realise that it takes time to play a blind person -- how to get the body language right or how to react, makes even tougher. In this regard, it (the role) is different. This is the most difficult role I've done."
Hrithik, who was last seen in Ashutosh Gowariker's Mohenjo Daro will be sharing screen space for the first time with Yami Gautam in Kaabil. The film is produced by Rakesh Roshan.