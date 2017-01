Kaabil: Kisi Se Pyaar Ho Jaye Redux With Hrithik Roshan And Yami Gautam

's new song, featuring Hrithik Roshan and Yami Gautam , is the latest in several remixes of 2016. After flaunting their dancing skills in Mon Amour last week, Hrithik and Yami have revisited the famous 70s song, from. In the video, Hrithik is seen expressing his love for Yami. Both the actors celebrate their love inreleases on January 25 and will clash at the box office with Shah Rukh Khan's much-anticipated film. Hrithik, 43, and Yami, 28, star as Rohan and Su Bhatnagar, a visually impaired couple in the Sanjay Gupta-directed film.is sung by Jubin Nautiyal and composed by Gourov-Roshin.This song is the second remix of the film.from Amitabh Bachchan's filmhas also been recreated for Hrithik's. The song features actress Urvashi Rautela.The original songfrom Julie was a musical hit and the music was given by Rajesh Roshan, who happens to be the music composer for Kaabil too.About his role in the film, Hrithik had earlier told news agency IANS that the film had been very challenging for me. "As an actor, I realise that it takes time to play a blind person -- how to get the body language right or how to react, makes even tougher. In this regard, it (the role) is different. This is the most difficult role I've done."Hrithik, who was last seen in Ashutosh Gowariker'swill be sharing screen space for the first time with Yami Gautam in. The film is produced by Rakesh Roshan.