Kaabil Song Kuch Din: Love Brews Between Hrithik Roshan, Yami Gautam

The new Kaabil song Kuch Din is in the same vein as Kaabil Hoon and documents Su and Rohan's merry times ahead of their wedding. Su and Rohan celebrate birthdays, have fun at carnivals and share certain first-time experiences together. However, unlike the trailers, Kuch Din is a very feel-good song and is minus any melancholy undertones.
Romantic number Kuch Din has been sung by Jubin Nautiyal with music by Hrithik Roshan's composer uncle, Rajesh Roshan.
Video: Watch Kuch Din from Kaabil:
It was recently rumoured that Hrithik Roshan's Kaabil was to be sued by web-streaming service provider Netflix for alleged similarities with Netflix's original web-TV series Daredevil. However, Netflix deismissed the reports in a statement saying: "Netflix has no record of such a plan and we are checking into the source of this rumour." Both Kaabil and Daredevil feature visually-impaired protagonists.
Video: Watch the trailers of Kaabil here:
Directed by Sanjay Gupta and produced by Hrithik's father Rakesh Roshan, Kaabil was rescheduled to hit screens on January 25 from January 26. It will clash with Shah Rukh Khan's Raees, a drama based on a Gujarati liquor boot-legger and crime lord.