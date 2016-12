Kaabil Song Kuch Din: Love Brews Between Hrithik Roshan, Yami Gautam

, the new song from Hrithik Roshan's upcoming thriller, released on Thursday and became a top trend on Twitter within minutes. Hrithik Roshan, who shared the song on Twitter, wrote: "From the first thought to the last. From the first day to the last. #is for love that lasts forever."is the thirdsong which has been unveiled so far.is directed by Sanjay Gupta and stars Hrithik Roshan and Yami Gautam as Rohan Bhatnagar and Su - both of who are visually impaired characters . Hrithik Roshan, 42, and Yami Gautam, 27, will share screen space for the first time inThe newsongis in the same vein asand documents Su and Rohan's merry times ahead of their wedding. Su and Rohan celebrate birthdays, have fun at carnivals and share certain first-time experiences together. However, unlike the trailers is a very feel-good song and is minus any melancholy undertones.Romantic numberhas been sung by Jubin Nautiyal with music by Hrithik Roshan's composer uncle, Rajesh Roshan.It was recently rumoured that Hrithik Roshan'swas to be sued by web-streaming service provider Netflix for alleged similarities with Netflix's original web-TV series Daredevil. However, Netflix deismissed the reports in a statement saying: "Netflix has no record of such a plan and we are checking into the source of this rumour." Both Kaabil and Daredevil feature visually-impaired protagonists.Directed by Sanjay Gupta and produced by Hrithik's father Rakesh Roshan was rescheduled to hit screens on January 25 from January 26. It will clash with Shah Rukh Khan's, a drama based on a Gujarati liquor boot-legger and crime lord.