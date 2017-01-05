Kaabil Song Mon Amour: Hrithik Roshan, Yami Gautam's Energy Will Charge You Up

Watch Hrithik and Yami's excellent dance skills here:
Mon Amour is sung by Vishal Dadlani and the lyrics have been written by Manoj Muntashir.
The song releases few hours after Shah Rukh Khan unveiled the romantic number O Zaalima from his upcoming film Raees. Both the films are set to clash at the box office on January 25.
At the song launch Hrithik said to news agency IANS: "I think I am capable of doing everything that I want to do in my life. I think we all should have the same thought process because that is the starting point."
About his role in the film, Hrithik told IANS: "Kaabil is something very challenging for me. This is the role for which I had to give maximum time and maximum effort. As an actor, I realise that it takes time to play a blind person -- how to get the body language right or how to react, makes even tougher. In this regard, it (the role) is different. This is the most difficult role I've done."
Kaabil is produced by Rakesh Roshan. Hrithik and Yami will be sharing screen space for the first time in the film.
(With inputs from IANS)